Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns this weekend
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston’s Holiday Market, “the Lowcountry’s complete holiday experience,” is returning to the Holy City this weekend. The event will run from Friday through Sunday at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston. The market will feature shopping, music, and plenty...
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
Savannah Tribune
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of All-Natural Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 10,000 to 30,000 Bottles
Meet Darren Campbell, a chef entrepreneur from Charleston, South Carolina who is the founder and CEO of Palmetto Blend, a Black-owned soul food seasoning product that offers an authentic taste to food with no artificial preservatives. Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven...
Catching up with Charleston TV icon “Happy Raine”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Growing up in the Lowcountry between 1960 and 1980 meant mosquito bites, 75 degrees on Christmas Day, and spending afternoons and Saturday mornings watching our hometown hero, “Happy Raine” on television. Lorraine “Rainey” Evans did not wear a cape, but if you watched – and we all did – you know […]
eatstayplaybeaufort.com
Restaurants Open in Beaufort, SC this Holiday!
Don’t feel like cooking this Holiday Season? Not to worry… these restaurants around Beaufort’s Sea Islands will be open for you to relax & eat local!. The Holiday’s are officially upon us! Our friends at Beaufort Area Hospitality Association are gathering a list of restaurants, cafes, etc. that are open during Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. For those looking to avoid the fuss (including multiple trips to the grocery store, cooking, cleaning, organizing, and getting the gravy just right)…and jokes about your cooking… these local restaurants have you covered.
Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour Begins Nov. 25
The 12th annual Celebrate The Season takes place daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. The post Celebrate The Season Holiday Lights Driving Tour Begins Nov. 25 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead of holiday season
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank can now provide hundreds of thousands of meals to food-insecure people across the Lowcountry thanks to a major donation by Hendrick Automotive Group. The group presented a $75,000 check to the food bank Monday morning. It was raised by employees of the group coupled with a […]
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
Charlamagne Tha God to present turkey giveaway on Nov. 19
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey giveaway will take place this weekend at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner. American radio host and Charleston native Charlamagne Tha God will host the 9th annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the student parking lot at Berkeley High School. […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
counton2.com
Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry. Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal. The couple plans to open and co-brand […]
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
thedanielislandnews.com
DI gator euthanized, deemed aggressive and unintimidated
Some Smythe Park neighbors called him Big Al. The nearly 9-foot alligator was often spotted skimming the water or sunbathing on the shores of Smythe Lake. But he was harassed and fed by humans, prompting him to lose his fear of people and become a threat to public safety. On...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
