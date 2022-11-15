Read full article on original website
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
NewsChannel 36
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands
There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
New York minimum wage bill met with resistance
(The Center Square) – A push by some New York lawmakers to increase the minimum wage to as much as $21.25 an hour by 2026 is meeting resistance from the business community. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Business Council of New York State issued a statement saying, such moves usually have the opposite effect of what’s intended. “The Business Council does not support mandated minimum wage increases at this...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Clear Your Car Or Get Fined Big Time In New York
As we get ready to deal with lots of snow across New York over the next several days, you are bound to see this. Someone will be driving down the 90 or down a side street and it will look like a blizzard is following them. The reason is that they didn't clear all the snow off their car's roof, trunk, or hood and now it is blowing all over the road.
cityandstateny.com
New York budget director to leave for new gig in Puerto Rico
Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to find a new budget czar now that longtime Albany fiscal whiz Robert Mujica is stepping down. He’ll relocate to Puerto Rico, where he’s been nominated as the next executive director of the island’s controversial fiscal control board. Mujica has served as...
Stay issued in New York’s concealed carry lawsuit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– New York’s new concealed carry laws remain in effect without restrictions now that a stay has been issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. New York’s new concealed carry laws require 18 hours of in-person and live fire training to get a license and a list of social media […]
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
wrvo.org
Finger Lakes wineries call for crackdown on crypto mining
Finger Lakes winemakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to take action against a crypto mining operation they claim is threatening their livelihood. Ian Thorsen McCarthy said he moved his winemaking operation from California to the Finger Lakes about a year and a half ago because of the tight-knit agricultural community and incredible natural resources.
pgjonline.com
UGI to Develop Fifth Renewable Natural Gas Project in Upstate New York
(P&GJ) — UGI Corp. has entered into an agreement with Cayuga RNG to develop its fifth project to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) in upstate New York. This new project will be constructed at New Hope View Farms LLC, which is located in Cortland County in upstate New York. The project will modify an existing anaerobic biogas facility to generate RNG. The proposed project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024 and include the construction of gas upgrading equipment at the existing facility. Once completed, the project is expected to produce approximately 35 million cubic feet of RNG annually that will be delivered to a local natural gas pipeline serving the regional distribution system. UGIES’ subsidiary, GHI Energy, will be the exclusive marketer for Cayuga RNG.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
cbtnews.com
FTC returns $9.8 million to Napleton Automotive Group customers impacted by discriminatory practices
In April of this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Illinois filed a complaint against Napleton, a sizable multi-state auto dealer group based in Illinois, for charging customers illegal junk fees for unnecessary “add-ons” and for charging Black customers disproportionately more for financing. The lawsuit claimed that Napleton employees charged consumers for services, including paint protection, gap insurance, and extended warranties that they did not request. Consumers were forced to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars in illegal junk fees.
NewsChannel 36
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Can anyone access Department of Transportation traffic cameras?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about something we show you in our newscasts every day, our traffic cameras. We’ve officially had our first couple of snowfalls of the season and we know more is coming. So, one viewer wrote to us asking about a tool we use to make sure you are prepared for your commute.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
urbancny.com
Verizon to Deploy High-Speed Broadband to Rural Households in Central New York
Onondaga, N.Y. – Onondaga County announces today that it has selected Verizon to deploy broadband in several communities in this Central New York area. With $11.1 million in funding provided as part of the American Rescue plan and a nearly $7 million dollar investment from Verizon, almost $18 million will be spent on bringing all-fiber, high-speed broadband services to over 1,500 locations in the County. “Click” to download: Onondaga County Broadband Project Service Areas 2022.
