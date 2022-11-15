(P&GJ) — UGI Corp. has entered into an agreement with Cayuga RNG to develop its fifth project to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) in upstate New York. This new project will be constructed at New Hope View Farms LLC, which is located in Cortland County in upstate New York. The project will modify an existing anaerobic biogas facility to generate RNG. The proposed project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024 and include the construction of gas upgrading equipment at the existing facility. Once completed, the project is expected to produce approximately 35 million cubic feet of RNG annually that will be delivered to a local natural gas pipeline serving the regional distribution system. UGIES’ subsidiary, GHI Energy, will be the exclusive marketer for Cayuga RNG.

