ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599

Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
BoardingArea

British Airways to launch a new biometric’s trial

Wouldn’t you love to be able to hop on an aircraft to another country, just with your face? Well, British Airways is to commence a biometric recognitional trial for international flights. In theory, this will mean passengers can travel through the airport, whilst keeping their passports in their pockets.
BoardingArea

Why Are Airlines Giving Free Wi-Fi When They Charge For Everything Else?

Airlines have been charging for things that used to be free for decades. First, they started charging to check bags. Then they began charging extra for seats with extra legroom, and eventually started to charge more for seats with ordinary legroom but were closer to the front of the plane. It was only a matter of time before they started to charge for snacks and to bring a carry-on bag to put in the overhead bins.
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (19th November)

TRIP REPORT – Fall fun in the Windy City. We’re past the halfway point of this trip report. I’ve had to reorganise how this trip report works for now, but we should be on track again next week. Maybe. Avios and Uber. HOWTO: Link Your Uber and...
BoardingArea

Moved all my Radisson Rewards points to Americas program

Today I moved 50,000 points out of Radisson Rewards International program back to Radisson Rewards Americas due to the recent devaluation of points for hotel stays I had planned in Europe. I now have 95,000 points in the Americas program that I think I can redeem for about $750 in hotel stays. The low value of points in the international program at $2 to $3 per 1,000 points would have meant settling for about $250 redemption value spending 95,000 Radisson Rewards points for hotel stays in Europe.
BoardingArea

Buy Choice points at $7.36 per 1,000 points to Dec 3, 2022.

Choice Privileges Day 5 of Members Only Madness offers a buy points 40% bonus on purchases from Nov 18 to Dec 3, 2022 bringing the purchase rate down from $10.30 to $7.36 per 1,000 points. The promotion terms state there are a limited number of packages for sale. The promotion page for Members Only Madness Day 5 points purchases redirected to a page showing Choice Privileges app download for me.
BoardingArea

Capital One Venture X gets comped PRIOR subscription

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
BoardingArea

Central Madrid Photo Walk – Royal Palace and Almudena Cathedral

There was no way I would sit in a hotel room for my only day in central Madrid, even if it was 35C/95F on the streets in July. Google Maps showed the Royal Palace about 25 minutes walk from IHG’s Hotel Indigo Princesa and I aimed to see at least one tourist landmark while in Madrid.
BoardingArea

6 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Virgin Atlantic (60%), United (100%), British Airways (50%), Hilton (80%), Southwest (50%) & JetBlue (40%)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 6 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 6 offers that end soon.
BoardingArea

Adding Apple AirTags Due To London Baggage Handler Strike

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — November 18 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
BoardingArea

The End Of First Class On Thai Airways?

While Thai Airways is still selling first class tickets on at least two routes, I do wonder what kind of first class experience it can offer if its first class lounge and spa are permanently closed. Permanent Closure Of First Class Lounge Does Not Bode Well For The Future Of...
BoardingArea

You can ask for the Black American Express Centurion Card

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy