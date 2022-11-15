COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, there is some light at the end of the tunnel next week as a noticeable warm up moves into the valley. Nearly full sunshine Friday will help the 20s and 30s give way to mid to even a few upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will also be lighter than they’ve been.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO