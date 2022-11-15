Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Holding onto the chill for now
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, there is some light at the end of the tunnel next week as a noticeable warm up moves into the valley. Nearly full sunshine Friday will help the 20s and 30s give way to mid to even a few upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will also be lighter than they’ve been.
wrbl.com
Great Friday ahead just a little chilly
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a very cold morning, temperatures will gradually warm up to the middle 50s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds this evening ahead of a cold front. This front will keep us dry pulling in a little bit cold air for late tonight through Saturday.
Sub-freezing readings by morning while staying cool through the afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chilly weather pattern continues tonight as temperatures fall below freezing all while a dry front moves through overnight helping to reinforce chilly afternoon temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny over the weekend as overnight temperatures warm just above freezing while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to […]
WTVM
‘Fantasy in Lights’ open at Callaway Resort & Gardens
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens. The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd. “For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas...
Columbus astronomy professor gives tips on viewing meteor shower
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Leonid meteor shower peaks every year during mid-November and is considered to be a major shower, according to NASA. This year, it will peak in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 18. The shower is created by space debris left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle. When the debris collides with Earth’s atmosphere, it […]
Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Local Bike Shop Owner & Widower Takes on Suicides, Extreme Sports
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday season can be difficult for those dealing with loss. That includes local bike shop owner Jason McKenzie, who shared on our “Run The Race” podcast the sad, but powerful story of losing his wife to suicide more than a decade ago, day that still haunts him.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus rings in holiday season on Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is ringing in the holiday season on Broadway!. The event will take place Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Uptown will host a small Christmas parade, followed by the annual Lighting of the Tree and CSU Tree Trail at 7 p.m. sharp. From 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. visit with Santa, enjoy live music by MCSD groups, and of course, enjoy all that Uptown has to offer.
wrbl.com
3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo kicks off Saturday, November 19th. The event will happen at the Rally Point Harley Davidson location between Noon and 5 pm ET. The event is free admission. The rodeo will have a group of Columbus Police motorcycle officers...
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
Breakfast with Santa to be held at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center is partnering up with KIA AutoSport of Columbus to host their annual Breakfast with Santa Event. Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Proceeds […]
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Columbus, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbus. The First Presbyterian Day School football team will have a game with Brookstone School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. The Warner Robins High School football team will have a game with Northside High School - Columbus on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
$65 million development featuring shops and entertainment to join north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— More opportunities for dining and entertainment are coming to north Columbus this upcoming new year. Phase one of the $65 million development is set to be complete in Feb. 2023. Nestled between U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia 85, Midland Commons is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs and generate upwards of $88 […]
WJCL
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
WTVM
Troup County, American Red Cross to host blood drive on Friday
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 15, Troup County will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive. The blood drive will last from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in...
WTVM
Protect Your Packages and Porch this Holiday Season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the country, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months according to an annual package theft report done by Security.org. “Someone took our TV’s, someone took our TV’s, I’m like ‘huh?,” says Robert Wright, the latest porch pirate...
WTVM
BizPitch Columbus Competition 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four entrepreneurs won money for their startup businesses after competing for first place. On November 16, the Chamber of Columbus held its big “BizPitch” event where four entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to the judges in a certain, pre-set amount of time. After all...
WTVM
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
Comments / 0