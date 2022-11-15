ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsville Township, NJ

CBS New York

Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
HILLSIDE, NJ
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS LA

Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,"  Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office wrote in a statement that they could not comment on the evidence in the case. "We have been in contact...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Frightening crash leaves vehicle smashed into Paterson home

PATERSON, N.J. -- A terrifying crash in Paterson left a vehicle smashed into a house Wednesday.It happened on 14th Avenue around 6 p.m.The vehicle went up two flights of porch stairs and crashed into the front of the building."The car was through the foundation of the house. The lady [in the vehicle] was frantic. She hopped out, and her baby was in the car as well," said Paterson resident LaToya Brevard. "I don't know what she was doing, but she said someone cut her off."It's unknown if anyone in the house or the vehicle were injured.
PATERSON, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Union County NJ Bans Guns

Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
