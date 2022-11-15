Read full article on original website
Man Charged After 4 Bear Cubs Are Shot Dead In New Jersey State Park
Residents mourned the death of the popular cubs, who were seen often with their mother.
NJ father charged with killing infant daughter: prosecutors
A New Jersey man was charged with murder this week after he allegedly killed his infant daughter.
4 people, including 3 children, found fatally shot inside Virginia home
Police on Friday found the bodies of an adult and three children who'd all been fatally shot inside a Virginia home, authorities said. Chesterfield County officers answered reports of a disturbance at 5 a.m. EST in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road and a welfare check led to the gruesome discovery, according to a police statement.
Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search
VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
3 puppies ‘gravely ill’ after being abandoned in NJ woods
Three puppies were said to be in critical condition after being rescued from a wooded area in South Jersey. The trio of pit bull puppies was found in Millville on Wednesday afternoon by local animal control officers and taken to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. All three were estimated to...
AOL Corp
Remains of fetus or infant found inside a freezer before more discovered, MA cops say
An investigation involving homicide detectives is underway after the remains of “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant” were found in a Boston apartment, according to police. human remains were found after detectives returned to the South Boston property on Nov. 18, the Boston Police Department...
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
CBS LA
Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence
The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office wrote in a statement that they could not comment on the evidence in the case. "We have been in contact...
LIVE: Suspect identified and in custody after shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs left at least 5 dead,18 injured
The shooting suspect has been identified as a 22-yer-old male, who was "confronted and fought" by "at least two heroic people inside the club," police said.
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Frightening crash leaves vehicle smashed into Paterson home
PATERSON, N.J. -- A terrifying crash in Paterson left a vehicle smashed into a house Wednesday.It happened on 14th Avenue around 6 p.m.The vehicle went up two flights of porch stairs and crashed into the front of the building."The car was through the foundation of the house. The lady [in the vehicle] was frantic. She hopped out, and her baby was in the car as well," said Paterson resident LaToya Brevard. "I don't know what she was doing, but she said someone cut her off."It's unknown if anyone in the house or the vehicle were injured.
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
Boston
Mass. woman faces charges after entering schools using fake names, wandering halls and filming
The Freetown mother of three says she didn’t plan the stunt, which aimed to test school security measures and spur change. A Freetown mother of three is facing charges for entering four public schools on Thursday using fake names and wandering the halls while taking video in an effort to shed light on what she deems as weak security measures.
Union County NJ Bans Guns
Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
Giant Sinkhole Threatens To Swallow West Virginia Police Station
Caused by a failing 90-year-old drain beneath the road, the sinkhole is spurring construction of a temporary bridge — and an impending $5 million permanent fix.
Man rips, tosses counterfeit $100 bills during police chase at NJ outlet mall
A man accused of attempting to use counterfeit bills at a New Jersey outlet mall was arrested after he tried to destroy and discard the money while being chased by police, authorities said.
First responders adopt shelter dogs they saved from plane crash in Wisconsin
Several first responders who helped rescue over 50 shelter dogs from a plane crash in Wisconsin have now adopted many of them as pets. According to ABC News, an aircraft was transporting dogs from Louisiana to shelters in southeast Wisconsin when the plane crashed into a golf course on Tuesday. Three people and 53 dogs all survived the crash.
