NBC Connecticut
Volunteers Package, Deliver Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals to Conn. Families
It was all hands on deck on Saturday morning in Farmington where volunteers packaged and delivered hundreds of meals for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving. "It just feels great to help others, especially during Thanksgiving when the whole point is to help others," said Logan, of Avon. That's been the...
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In just one week, many of you will be carving into that home cooked turkey. Its why a number of groups in New Haven are coming together to make sure families don’t go without this Thanksgiving. The city of New Haven and the Yale...
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
News 12
City of New Rochelle celebrates 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Saturday celebrated its 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade. News 12’s Denzel Walters captured the sights and sounds along the parade route.
Bridgeport Rescue Mission hands out free Thanksgiving meals for people in need
The organization is handing out 7,000 free meals to those in need at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre as part of their Great Thanksgiving Project.
News 12
Last day for Mt. Vernon residents to pre-register for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Friday was the last day for people to sign up for Mount Vernon's Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. The offer applied only to city residents, and people needed to pre-register by calling 914-665-2420 by the end of the day. The giveaway will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at...
Bridgeport volunteers will distribute care bags for homeless community Friday
A group of Bridgeport volunteers will be giving out care bags Friday for people who are homeless.
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
Suffolk police warn residents of nationwide internet scam regarding missing people
The post says someone claims their son from Copiague is missing, but Suffolk police commissioner Rodney Harrison says they went to Copiague and there's nobody missing of that person’s name.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
