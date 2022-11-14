Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
How The Parts Add Up: VIG Targets $168
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $167.57 per unit.
GOVT, XRT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat
What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).
The Case for Coinbase as a Value Stock
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down this year before the FTX collapse, but they're now trading as if the entire crypto ecosystem is going down. Meanwhile, the company has over $5 billion in cash and potentially $800 million per year in cash flow coming from a 50% stake in a major stablecoin. Travis Hoium digs into this hidden cash machine at Coinbase.
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IPGP, SRPT, GKOS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP), where a total of 1,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 276,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Why Shares of GoodRx Holdings Fell 18.7% Lower This Week
Shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) are down 27.8% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The digital platform company looks to reduce the costs of prescription drugs to consumers. It closed last week at $5.71, then opened this week at $5.63. It dropped as low as $4.56 on Friday before closing at $4.62. It has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $42.87. So far this year, the stock is down more than 85%.
Why Hasbro Stock Was Down This Week
Week to date, shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) were down by 4.8% as of 12:01 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which is in the midst of a strategic review process, announced Thursday that it was looking to sell part of its eOne TV and film business. The stock has fallen 40% year to date due to the company's slowing revenue growth amid higher inflation. Could this sale be the beginning of a turnaround for the toy maker?
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial Corp, Radian Group and LTC Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/22, Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/2/22, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $17.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for RDN to open 1.06% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, PII, QCOM
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Why Rumble Stock Slumped 26.7% This Week
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) tumbled as much as 26.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The alternative video platform posted strong user growth in the third quarter but a sharp operating loss, leading investors to sell the stock. As of 12:39 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18, the stock is down 24.2% this week.
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Ex-Div Reminder for VAALCO Energy
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (Symbol: EGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0325, payable on 12/22/22. As a percentage of EGY's recent stock price of $5.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when EGY shares open for trading on 11/21/22.
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
Here's Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 49.1% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the 10.5% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Tumbled This Week
Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) tumbled as much as 23.2% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online styling and fashion website didn't release any company-specific news but is likely getting hurt by high short interest and worrying trends in the apparel space in late 2022. As of 1:05 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 18, shares are down 21.2% this week.
Vanguard Financials ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) where we have detected an approximate $92.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.0% decrease week over week (from 106,886,070 to 105,812,117). Among the largest underlying components of VFH, in trading today Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) is down about 1.1%, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) is up about 0.8%, and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) is lower by about 1.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VFH Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VFH, versus its 200 day moving average:
