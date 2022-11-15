Read full article on original website
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
How to Send Your Letter to Santa at His Indiana Residence & Get a Reply [DEADLINE]
Writing letters to Santa has been a tradition for children for more than 150 years, it spans the globe and many cultures. Though children's requests through the centuries have certainly changed, there is one constant in all of this, Christmas magic. There are many ways to send letters to Father Christmas, including how to send one to his tristate address.
Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card
The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video
Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
Magical Owensboro Christmas Exhibit Features a Festive and Fun “Kentucky” Tree
Over the weekend, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a sneak preview gala to unveil its 46th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. My friend Debbie Zuerner was on hand to take part and get in the holiday spirit with the museum's stunning collection of Christmas trees. One of trees in this year's exhibit pays tribute to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023
Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Thanksgiving Weekend with Logan’s Promise
Did you know that the night before Thanksgiving is the busiest night for bars? It's also just a big weekend for those that partake in adult beverages. Sometimes a little family goes a long way, am I right? Partying is totally okay, but it is very important to have a plan to get home safely.
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
