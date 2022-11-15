ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wevv.com

Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled

The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
BEAVER DAM, KY
KISS 106

Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022

After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card

The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Evansville Rescue Mission Releases Viral TikTok Corn Challenge Video

Even if you have not found yourself losing hour after hour on TikTok, you really can't escape The Corn Song. A reporter was simply interviewing this cute little boy about his love of corn. He tells the camera that once he knew that corn was real, he had to try it...I mean, it's corn! Someone on TikTok took a snippet of his interview and remixed it into a little ditty. Warning, this simple song about corn WILL get stuck in your head.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville

Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?

Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023

Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo

"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
OWENSBORO, KY
