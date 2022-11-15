Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Africatown hosts special ceremony in lieu of inaugural Lantern Walk due to rain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday, folks came together to celebrate the stories of Africatown's founders. It was supposed to be the inaugural Africatown Lantern Walk but the cold, rainy weather caused a change of plans. Instead, a ceremony was held at Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church. Organizers hope to bring...
WPMI
City of Mobile holds annual Christmas tree lighting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The spirit of Christmas has descended on another Gulf Coast community. The City of Mobile held its annual tree lighting at Mardi Gras Park. NBC 15's Ryan Stinnett was live at the lighting and got a chance to talk to some of the folks reveling in the holiday Festivities:
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
WPMI
Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Seven local veterans were honored Wednesday night by women from the Quilts of Valor Baldwin County. The veterans were presented with quilts recognizing their service. Cathy Wilson with Quilts of Valor Baldwin County told NBC 15 “It’s an honor. It’s a priviledge. They gave a...
WPMI
Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pathway Church to start selling real Christmas trees this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You will be able to get your real Christmas Trees starting this weekend!. Buy A Tree. Change A Life. helping children globally and locally. They sell Christmas trees and 100% of proceeds raised is given away to help children. Pathway Church- Moffett Campus 7200 Moffett Road. Pathway...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Rock & Gem Show 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Diana Sturm and Tom Jennings joined us on Studio10 to preview this years Mobile Rock & Gem Show! The annual event is Thanksgiving weekend (Friday-Sunday) each year. Organizers say it’s fun for the whole family!. Here’s a few of the things you have to look...
WPMI
Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
WPMI
Toy drives see big increases in demand this Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two big toy drives in our area are reporting record needs. There's some concern the current economy that's driving the increased need could also cause fewer people to donate, leaving some kids without a Christmas present. "Our numbers have surpassed the numbers we've ever had...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
thebamabuzz.com
Check out these 5 must-see murals in Mobile
While Mobile is most popular for the hustle and bustle of its city life, Mardi Gras and more, it is worth noting the culture that lies within the streets downtown. While you’re on your next adventure, be sure to check out these murals inspired by local history and culture—all crafted by local artists.
WPMI
Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett visits Fairhope West Elementary School
Fairhope, AL — A cold morning along the Gulf Coast, made for a great opportunity for Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett to stay inside and talk weather with the entire third grade at Fairhope West Elementary School in Baldwin County, Alabama. These students have been studying weather and they know their stuff. There are a lot of future meteorologists in this group and these kids came ready to learn and ask great questions. They all can find many more weather facts, here on the NBC 15 website.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
Foley fire leaves family of 7 homeless and without all their belongings
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen. Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed. “We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my […]
WPMI
The first commander of the Coast Guard's Aviation Training Ctr celebrates 100th birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — "You're 100 years old. That's kind of a big deal!" "It IS kind of a big deal, isn't it?” says Captain Jim Durfee. “I never thought I'd get here, but... here I am!" "Here" is the United States Coast Guard's Aviation Training Center,...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
Comments / 1