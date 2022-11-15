Read full article on original website
Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal
An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat
Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
First Energy to upgrade electrical system inspections
First Energy customers in Austintown waited seven hours for their power to be restored after equipment failed at a substation on Kimberly Road. First Energy spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis tells 21 News all of their equipment is inspected once a year, but they can't catch every issue. "There are some areas...
Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation
The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment
Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
Austintown Schools close Friday after power outage
A power outage impacting thousands of homes and businesses in Austintown has forced public schools to cancel classes on Friday. School officials tell 21 News that all Austintown Local School buildings are closed. Power went out to more than 5,500 FirstEnergy customers in Austintown and Youngstown shortly before 4 a.m.
SLIDESHOW: Sneak peek 2022 Memories of Christmas Past exhibit at Arms Family Museum
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is set to open its 14th edition of its Memories of Christmas Past exhibit on Saturday November 19 at noon at the Arms Family Museum. The exhibit will feature seven rooms filled with vintage decorations, Christmas trees, lights and more. Above is a slideshow...
A January-like weekend before an improvement for Thanksgiving
The coldest air of the season will be here until the end of the weekend. Look for lake effect snow showers mainly north of I-80 overnight; those will stick around into Sunday along with single-digit wind chills. Accumulations are likely in northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. The rest of Trumbull...
Austintown Middle School students to display mini parade floats at school
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be all the way in New York, but some Austintown Middle School students are bringing a miniature version to their school on Monday, November 21. Students will display mini floats mimicking the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday between in Austintown Middle School. This...
Slippery conditions bring traffic accidents in the Valley during Friday morning commute
Police and State Troopers are responding to reports of several accidents on highways in Mahoning County. As snow began to fall around 9a.m., crashes were reported along Interstates 80, 76, and 680. A crash just east of Bailey Road slowed traffic along eastbound Interstate 76. An injury accident involving a...
Area realtors donate time and money to Youngstown ministry
Ready to spread some holiday cheer, members of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors, spent their Thursday wrapping and bagging presents that will be handed out to kids by Heartreach Neighborhood Ministries. "The kids really need our help, there are families that...
Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot
Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
Nationwide lettuce shortage impacts businesses in The Valley
Do not be surprised if iceberg and romaine lettuce is out of stock at your favorite food supplier. John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, says the shortage of leafy greens stems from a parasite wrecking havoc on crops in California. "It's a virus that's affecting the...
Morning Rundown
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93. In 1965, Lynd made international headlines appearing in a photo with other protestors splashed with red paint at...
Cleveland firefighter killed by hit-and-run driver
Police in Cleveland are on the lookout for a car and driver that struck and killed a firefighter from that city. According to social media posts by the firefighter’s union and Cleveland Police, 51-year-old Johnny Tetrick was struck by a car as it drove around emergency vehicles that were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near the MLK exit.
Salineville man appeals sentence for running down teen bicyclist
A Salineville man has filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence for the hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. Back in October, a jury in Lisbon found 65-year-old Donald White guilty of two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93
Internationally renowned political and non-violent social activist Staughton Lynd died Thursday at the age of 93, according to messages posted on social media by his friends and acquaintances. According to the Kent State University Libraries, which has a Staughton and Alice Lynd archive, Staughton Lynd was born in 1929 into...
Howland's Clark signs with Cincinnati for track
Courtney Clark signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track & field career at the University of Cincinnati. Courtney is a two-time state placer in shot put, finishing as the Division I state runner-up in 2022. Additionally, she holds the Howland school record in shot, with a throw of 42’11.5”.
