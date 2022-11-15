Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: is Davis Broke?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I love your work, man. I read this...
Raleigh News & Observer
Mayfield, Darnold, Walker: Which Panthers QB will play most for the rest of season?
Unless Baker Mayfield beats the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, his days as the Panthers’ starting quarterback are numbered. If Mayfield plays more than 70% of Carolina’s snaps this season then the conditional fifth-round pick the Panthers traded to the Cleveland Browns becomes a fourth-rounder. Mayfield has played 54% of the Panthers’ 582 total snaps through 10 weeks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best NFL Week 11 Football Betting Promos, Bonus Codes & NFL Free Bets Offers
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The theme of Week 11 is about potential playoff previews, great divisional rivalries and exceptional NFL football betting sportsbook promo codes that deliver more than $4000 in welcome offers.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Warren McClendon, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. David Andrews Returns; Among Patriots ‘3 to Watch’ vs. Jets. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!’
Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has earned the right to display some unwavering confidence during his rise to becoming one of the best players in the NFL. And even after the Dallas Cowboys held him to one of the worst performances of his career last season, he's not holding back how he thinks things will play out when the two teams meet for the fourth straight season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Blake Corum
The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 and ranked third in the College Football Playoff standings. There is no secret to their offensive recipe, as the team relies on the legs of Blake Corum to churn out yards and create big plays. Before the all-important matchup with Ohio State next weekend, Michigan...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Robert Scott Jr., Offensive Linman, Florida State Seminoles
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cooper Kupp Injury: Out 8 Weeks? Who’s Rams’ ‘Next Man Up’ vs. Saints and Beyond?
For a struggling Los Angeles Rams’ offense, losing their top scoring option had the potential to be a catastrophic blow to their waning hopes for success in 2022. When wide receiver Cooper Kupp went to the locker room with a right ankle injury after getting hit in the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, coach Sean McVay initially feared a season-ending injury.
From football to fungi: A former NFL quarterback’s new life as a mushroom farmer
At MycoLove Farm, a former quarterback is on a mission to raise awareness about the benefits of mushrooms.
Raleigh News & Observer
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Chubb, Rowe, D-Line, and More
Saturday edition of a bye-week-long supersized SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Are you buying into the theory that acquiring Bradley Chubb shows a shifting of defensive philosophy? Prioritizing elite pass rushers over elite cornerbacks? Our plan with Howard and Byron was always extremely fragile because it depended on both being healthy at the same time.
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Ravens
Carolina Panthers (3-7) vs Baltimore Ravens (6-3) TV: CBS (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us...
Raleigh News & Observer
Look: Joe Burrow Channels His Inner Michael Scott Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals are in Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET. The team arrived on Saturday afternoon. Star quarterback Joe Burrow always seems to garner attention with his unique fits. His latest one paid homage to one of the best sitcoms of all time.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Pregame Notes
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens waste little time putting away inferior opponents. Jackson has gone 22-3 against teams with losing records. Baltimore is an 11.5-point favorite over the Panthers in Week 11 and the Ravens are 12-0 in regular-season games when favored by double digits. Nonetheless, the...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Turning Over Play-Calling Duties, per report
View the original article to see embedded media. For the first time this season, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will not call offensive plays in a game. The rookie head coach plans to hand that responsibility over to passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak when Denver plays the Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are now 7-2, their best record to start a season since 2008, when they started 11-1. This is uncharted territory for most players on the roster, as they have never been a part of a winning team before. Nevertheless, the Giants continue to find ways to win and currently own the NFC's third-best record in the conference, and if the playoffs were to start today, they'd be the fifth seed.
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Eagles | Week 11
On Sunday afternoon, it's time to find out if the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) have really turned things around after last week's win as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are riding high following last week's triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. On the flip...
Raleigh News & Observer
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Raleigh News & Observer
David Andrews Returns; Among Patriots ‘3 to Watch’ vs. Jets
FOXBORO — With their bye week firmly in the past, the New England Patriots are set to return to the field to begin the ‘unofficial’ second-half of the 2022 season. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention as they face off against the New York Jets in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Comments / 0