Kennewick, WA

DUI suspect arrested following crash into light pole

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A wild ride Monday night, Nov. 14, ended with a crash into a light pole.

Kennewick Police say officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of 10 th Avenue and Edison Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say the vehicle initially pulled over before speeding off. The vehicle was spotted again about 10 minutes later, this time travelling around 100 miles per hour, according to police.

The driver allegedly ran a red light at Clearwater and 395, failed to negotiate a turn and slammed into a light pole.

KPD says the driver then ran from the vehicle, disregarding commands from an officer. The driver was then tased and taken into custody.

The man was identified as a 27-year-old Benton City resident. He has been booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI, Attempt to Elude Police, Hit and Run and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

According to police, the man was not injured.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

