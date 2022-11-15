ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?

A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls

Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History

It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
Home Free Returns To The Swiftel Center in Brookings

Home Free returns to the Sioux Empire with their "Family Christmas Tour" on December 16, 2022, at the Swiftel Center in Brookings! Home Free is a 5-man band that is famous for their no-instrument, all-vocal music, along with a little family-friendly humor mixed in. Special Guests Texas Hill & Abby Anderson will join Home Free.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
