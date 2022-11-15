Read full article on original website
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight
Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
94.3 Lite FM
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York
From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
Remarkable Aide Available for Small Businesses in Ulster County
Are you a small business owner? Do you need assistance?. Small businesses are really the backbone of the Hudson Valley and unfortunately they have taken a major hit over the past few years. The amount of different small businesses here is one of the many things that make the Hudson Valley so unique. However, running one can be very stressful and taxing when it comes to finances. One county wants to help out struggling small businesses and is currently accepting applications from them.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
NY snow forecast: 11 counties included in State of Emergency
Snow blanketed some areas of New York overnight and was not expected to let up Friday as a monster lake effect snowstorm impacted the western region of the state. New York City is not expected to be hit by the storm. On Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting a...
New York State Thruway re-opens to all traffic
The New York State Thruway is open to all traffic once again, that includes commercial vehicles. The announcement coming just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York
Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddies down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe of the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area.
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State
First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
