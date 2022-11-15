ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County, NY

Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
NEW YORK STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight

Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
KINGSTON, NY
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
NEW YORK STATE
Remarkable Aide Available for Small Businesses in Ulster County

Are you a small business owner? Do you need assistance?. Small businesses are really the backbone of the Hudson Valley and unfortunately they have taken a major hit over the past few years. The amount of different small businesses here is one of the many things that make the Hudson Valley so unique. However, running one can be very stressful and taxing when it comes to finances. One county wants to help out struggling small businesses and is currently accepting applications from them.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York

Growing up in any area, sometimes you may forget the beauty and wonders that are around you because you get so used to it. I remember the first time bringing one of my college buddies down to Hyde Park for the first time, and he was just in awe of the area. He couldn't get over the history and the beauty of the area.
HYDE PARK, NY
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State

First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

