Sioux Falls, SD

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?

A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport

We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sanford Health Again Plans Merger with Minneapolis Health System

Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan is reporting that once again Sanford Health intends to merge with Fairview Health Services based in Minneapolis. The two systems signed a nonbinding letter of intent to combine and create a system with more than $13.5 billion in annual revenue, ranking it among the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems. - Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 https://973kkrc.com/

