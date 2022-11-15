Read full article on original website
Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?
A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
A South Dakota Old Fashioned Christmas Worship Service Dec. 3rd
The Holiday Season is busy. There are presents to buy, invitations to be sent, gatherings to attend, family matters, and a whole lot more. It's go, go, go! But perhaps before everything kicks into high gear, you'd like something a little... old-fashioned. Well, make plans now to attend the 9th...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo
Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s a Few Tips to Fend off Dreaded Porch Pirates
Tis' the season to be jolly, and it's also the season to start worrying about porch pirates making a visit to your neighborhood. Do you get a little paranoid that a porch pirate will do their Christmas shopping off your doorstep this time of year?. It's understandable. Because it happens...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Jingle All the Way, the Annual Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run Is Coming Up
Just because the temperatures here in the Sioux Empire have taken an about-face and are now starting to resemble the deep freeze of winter, doesn't mean all of our outdoor activities have come to a screeching halt. One of the area's most anticipated outdoor running events is right around the...
Brookings ‘Gifting for Good’ Gives You a Jump on Holiday Giving
Not only will you find truly creative and unique gifts during this event, but you'll be donating to five organizations that are an integral part of the Brookings community, which in turn, adds to South Dakota's thriving economy. "Gifting for Good" is going on in Brookings from November 17 through...
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport
We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
Try New Tasty Winter Treat At Sioux Falls Fast Food Joint
Let's be honest! Ice cream is great no matter if it's 100 degrees outside or a bone-chilling 20 degrees below zero. It's a sweet treat most individuals can't resist. One fast food chain just announced a new chilly treat that will definitely have your taste buds begging for more. Wendy's...
Comedian Costaki Economopoulos Coming Back to South Dakota
B1027 fans, here's your chance to see one of your favorite stand-up comedians in person. You hear him every Tuesday morning during the football season on B102.7 when he joins the Bob and Tom Show, cracking wise on what's going on in the NFL. Football fans tune in each week...
Veterans Day Free Meals and Deals in the Sioux Falls Area
Today is Veterans Day. A day we set aside each year to commemorate the many men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying in the service of their country. On this day, we also take time to honor all those brave men and women who continue to serve in the Armed Forces helping to keep this country safe and free.
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
Sanford Health Again Plans Merger with Minneapolis Health System
Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan is reporting that once again Sanford Health intends to merge with Fairview Health Services based in Minneapolis. The two systems signed a nonbinding letter of intent to combine and create a system with more than $13.5 billion in annual revenue, ranking it among the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems. - Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.
