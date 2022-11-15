ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Game Thread: Louisville 25, NC State 10, Final

LOUISVILLE, Ken. -- NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) continues its 2022 season on the road against Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) Saturday. The Wolfpack and Cardinals square off at 3:30 p.m. on Bally Sports South. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page,...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson

According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

On the current state of Louisville basketball

1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Louisville vs. NC State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. NC State football game. The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tyrese Proctor becoming a dangerous weapon for Duke

Tyrese Proctor decided late this summer that he was going to forego his senior year at the NBA Global Academy and reclassify up to join Duke this Fall. Then came the hurried VISA application, then playing in FIBA with the Australian National Team, then the cross-globe flight. Since August, he's been integrated in to an ever-changing roster due to injuries and then became the starting two-guard for Duke Basketball. All in a few months.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Delaware on Friday night

Jon Scheyer took his first loss as Duke Basketball Head Coach on Tuesday night when the Blue Devils lost a come-from-behind close game to defending national champion Kansas in the Champions Classic. It wasn't all bad news for the Blue Devils in the first marquee matchup of the young coach's career, as freshman Kyle Filipowski registered his third consecutive double-double and classmate Tyrese Proctor set a career high with nine points (all in the second half).
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Danny Kanell Thinks 1 ACC Team Needs More Respect

The No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels are the lowest-ranked 9-1 team in the nation. The red-hot ACC squad has plenty of doubters around the college football world. Many fans and analysts claim that the team's body of work doesn't boast enough quality wins to earn College Football Playoff consideration.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
wfmynews2.com

13 Triad high schools are in the running for the state championship

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the 3rd of the high school football playoffs-- and the Triad--has made its presence felt---throughout these first two rounds. We started with a total of 254 teams, now we are down to just 64. As each division has reached its Sweet 16'. 13 Triad schools are still alive and fighting to be named state champions.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
