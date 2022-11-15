Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Game Thread: Louisville 25, NC State 10, Final
LOUISVILLE, Ken. -- NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) continues its 2022 season on the road against Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) Saturday. The Wolfpack and Cardinals square off at 3:30 p.m. on Bally Sports South. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this page,...
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
Card Chronicle
On the current state of Louisville basketball
1) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — is arguing that Kenny Payne deserves to be fired three games (and two exhibitions) into his tenure. 2) No one — or at least very few people and certainly no one rational — was saying going into this season that Louisville was “immediately going to be contending for a national title” under Payne, or anything remotely close to that.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. NC State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. NC State football game. The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Tyrese Proctor becoming a dangerous weapon for Duke
Tyrese Proctor decided late this summer that he was going to forego his senior year at the NBA Global Academy and reclassify up to join Duke this Fall. Then came the hurried VISA application, then playing in FIBA with the Australian National Team, then the cross-globe flight. Since August, he's been integrated in to an ever-changing roster due to injuries and then became the starting two-guard for Duke Basketball. All in a few months.
How to watch or stream NC State at Louisville in an ACC college football game Saturday
Having seen its 16-game home win streak snapped in a loss to Boston College, the Wolfpack hit the road for the rest of the season, starting with an ACC game at Louisville on Saturday.
NC State improves to 4-0 with win over Elon
Jack Clark scored 21 points and NC State remained unbeaten with a solid defensive effort in Saturday’s 74-63 win over
Raleigh News & Observer
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
How to Watch: Duke vs Delaware on Friday night
Jon Scheyer took his first loss as Duke Basketball Head Coach on Tuesday night when the Blue Devils lost a come-from-behind close game to defending national champion Kansas in the Champions Classic. It wasn't all bad news for the Blue Devils in the first marquee matchup of the young coach's career, as freshman Kyle Filipowski registered his third consecutive double-double and classmate Tyrese Proctor set a career high with nine points (all in the second half).
Danny Kanell Thinks 1 ACC Team Needs More Respect
The No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels are the lowest-ranked 9-1 team in the nation. The red-hot ACC squad has plenty of doubters around the college football world. Many fans and analysts claim that the team's body of work doesn't boast enough quality wins to earn College Football Playoff consideration.
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
247Sports
Blitz Brothers: N.C. A&T LBs Tyquan King and Jacob Roberts run rampant in the Aggies' Blue Death Defense
North Carolina A&T State University's football program has already prided itself on its defense. That particular brand of defense is known to Aggies as the "Blue Death" defense. This season, no two Aggies have personified "Blue Death" defense like North Carolina A&T linebackers Tyquan King and Jacob Roberts. The duo...
247Sports
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
Play of the Night, from Independence vs. Grimsley
(WGHP) — This week’s play of the night comes from the Independence vs. Grimsley game.
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
wfmynews2.com
13 Triad high schools are in the running for the state championship
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the 3rd of the high school football playoffs-- and the Triad--has made its presence felt---throughout these first two rounds. We started with a total of 254 teams, now we are down to just 64. As each division has reached its Sweet 16'. 13 Triad schools are still alive and fighting to be named state champions.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
North Carolina woman wins her second Cash 5 lottery jackpot in two years
A North Carolina woman won a $368,522 jackpot from a Cash 5 lottery drawing less than two years after collecting $824,160 from a previous drawing.
