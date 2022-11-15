ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

16-year-old killed in ATV accident in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — A 16-year-old is dead following an ATV accident in Belgrade on Friday night. Witnesses told police the teenage boy from Oakland was driving on Manchester Road around 11:43 p.m. He then passed two cars on the left side of the road while speeding and lost control of his ATV at Wings Mills Road and Manchester Road, according to an email by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J. Chris Read.
BELGRADE, ME
Q106.5

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Q106.5

68-Year-Old Maine Woman Dies in a Crash With a Dump Truck

A Nobleboro woman died Tuesday when her vehicle crossed into the path of a dump truck. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Sharon Moody, 68, died in the crash that was reported just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash site on the East Pond Road in Nobleboro, about a half-mile north of the Upper East Pond Road intersection and found a Honda Accord and a Western Star dump truck. Moody died at the scene, while the truck's driver, Steven Levensailor, 56 of Augusta, was transported to Miles Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NOBLEBORO, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

WMTW

Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike

AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

York man charged in connection with stabbing

YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
YORK, ME
lcnme.com

Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision

A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
NOBLEBORO, ME
coast931.com

Sheriff’s deputies respond to Cornish standoff

Police say a standoff in Cornish followed after they responded to a report of a man breaking his neighbor’s windows with a tractor. Police responded to the area of 68 Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a neighborhood disturbance. They were told that 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had used a tractor to break his neighbor’s windows and flattened their tires with a knife.
CORNISH, ME
Z107.3

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Fire destroys portion of Camden motel

CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
CAMDEN, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

