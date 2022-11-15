Read full article on original website
16-year-old killed in ATV accident in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — A 16-year-old is dead following an ATV accident in Belgrade on Friday night. Witnesses told police the teenage boy from Oakland was driving on Manchester Road around 11:43 p.m. He then passed two cars on the left side of the road while speeding and lost control of his ATV at Wings Mills Road and Manchester Road, according to an email by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J. Chris Read.
Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff
A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
Cornish, Maine 24 Hour Standoff: Injured K9, Disassembled House
A K-9 was injured and police dismantled part of a house during a 24 hour standoff with a man inside his house in Cornish. The York County Sheriff's Office responded to a house on Spur Road Thursday morning after an initial report of the tires on a neighbor's SUV being slashed and a house damaged with a tractor by Edward Kalinoski, 66. The attack was later discovered to be unprovoked and not over a landscaping dispute, according to Sheriff William King.
68-Year-Old Maine Woman Dies in a Crash With a Dump Truck
A Nobleboro woman died Tuesday when her vehicle crossed into the path of a dump truck. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Sharon Moody, 68, died in the crash that was reported just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash site on the East Pond Road in Nobleboro, about a half-mile north of the Upper East Pond Road intersection and found a Honda Accord and a Western Star dump truck. Moody died at the scene, while the truck's driver, Steven Levensailor, 56 of Augusta, was transported to Miles Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
newscentermaine.com
Man sentenced to four years in prison for Norridgewock crash
In 2020, Joshua Savage, 33, used fentanyl before driving. He crossed the center line, hitting and killing Sally McKinley, 85, of Farmington and injuring her son.
WMTW
Biddeford police search for car involved in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police in Biddeford are looking for the driver who hit a 13-year-old girl last week and then drove away. Officials say the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to authorities, the car hit the 13-year-old, who was crossing Main Street within a marked crosswalk.
Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours
A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
WMTW
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
York man charged in connection with stabbing
YORK, Maine — A York man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed another man multiple times. Tevian Barron, 33 is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault and Class B felony aggravated reckless conduct, Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan of the York Police Department said in a release.
WMTW
Woman killed after car crashes head-on with dump truck in Lincoln County
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A woman was killed after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County. The report of a head-on crash on East Pond Road in Nobleboro was called in around 2:33 p.m. Police say their early investigation showed Sharon Moody,...
WGME
Cornish man allegedly smashed neighbor's windows with tractor before standoff
CORNISH (WGME) – Authorities are on scene of a standoff in Cornish. The York County Sheriff's Office says deputies are currently involved in a standoff with a person on Spur Road. Spur Road is closed from Joe Berry and Route 5 in Cornish. The incident started with a reported...
lcnme.com
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff in Sabattus, Maine
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff. Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants. High Speed Chase at 100 MPH. On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of...
coast931.com
Sheriff’s deputies respond to Cornish standoff
Police say a standoff in Cornish followed after they responded to a report of a man breaking his neighbor’s windows with a tractor. Police responded to the area of 68 Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday for a neighborhood disturbance. They were told that 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had used a tractor to break his neighbor’s windows and flattened their tires with a knife.
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
foxbangor.com
Fire destroys portion of Camden motel
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
Update: York County Sheriff confirms one man dead, one woman injured in Waterboro shooting Sunday
PORTLAND, Maine — Update: York County Sheriff William King confirmed late Sunday night a woman was shot in her Waterboro home. In a release, King said Sheriff's Deputies responded to the home of Elizabeth and Jeremy Rideout located on Lakeview Drive. In the release, King said Elizabeth was shot...
