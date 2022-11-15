Business break-in in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – Another business break-in happened in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
According to reports, The Harlem Tap Room, located on the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Burglars smashed windows near the front door. Police are still looking for the suspect and if anything was taken.
