Saint Louis, MO

Business break-in in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Another business break-in happened in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, The Harlem Tap Room, located on the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Burglars smashed windows near the front door. Police are still looking for the suspect and if anything was taken.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX 2

FOX 2

