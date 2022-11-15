Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
ourquadcities.com
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCJJ
IC woman wanted for skipping OWI hearing arrested after crashing car into tree
An Iowa City woman wanted by police for allegedly skipping a court date on a drunk driving charge has been arrested after police say she crashed her car into a tree in another impaired driving incident. Iowa City Police were called to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and William Street...
KCJJ
IC Police: Elderly shoplifter hid booze in his walker
Iowa City Police say an elderly shoplifter tried to hide a bottle of booze inside his walker. Arrest records indicate 67-year-old Thomas Alan Armstrong of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street entered the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee just before 2:30pm on November 8th, grabbed a $16.99 bottle of Smirnoff Vodka, stuck it in the seat of his walker and left the store without paying.
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
KCJJ
IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect brought gun to bar after assault
A 37-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he approached a bar with a gun in his hand after an assault. Vernon Reed, Jr., faces a felony charge of going armed with intent, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege woman led chase with baby, marijuana in car
A 26-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after Iowa State Troopers allege she led a pursuit with an infant and marijuana in the car. Laryn Ingram-Williams faces a felony charge of eluding – injury, OWI, or participation in felony; aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and child endangerment; and a serious misdemeanor charge of controlled substance – marijuana – second offense; according to court records.
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air
A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
Coralville man convicted in Taboo nightclub shooting case
A Linn County jury reached a quick verdict in the case of a Coralville man charged with murder in a shooting last spring at a downtown Cedar Rapids nightclub. The jury took less than 90 minutes on Wednesday to convict 28-year-old Dimione Walker of 1st Degree Murder. He faces life in prison without parole. Sentencing is set for December 16th.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREGORY GRAY, 42, 6’5”, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for two counts of...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
