A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to "take care" of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […]

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO