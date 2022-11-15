ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
 5 days ago
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York. Walmart reports quarterly financial results reports quarterly financial results Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S.

The $3.1 billion proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed. Walmart’s plan would have to be approved by 43 states. The formal process has not yet begun.

The national pharmacies join some of the biggest drugmakers and drug distributors in settling complex lawsuits over their alleged roles in an opioid overdose epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.

The tally of proposed and finalized settlements in recent years is more than $50 billion, with most of that to be used by governments to combat the crisis.

In the 2000s, most fatal opioid overdoses involved prescription drugs such as OxyContin and generic oxycodone. After governments, doctors and companies took steps to make them harder to obtain, people addicted to the drugs increasingly turned to heroin, which proved more deadly.

In recent years, opioid deaths have soared to record levels around 80,000 a year. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced version of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.

Ted Strader
4d ago

why not go after the company's that made the drugs and the doctors that proscribed these drugs, not the store that were given the drugs.

Denise Medina
4d ago

if the doctor gives the wrong prescription investigate don't blame the pharmacy and the employees they're just doing their job filling up the prescription that the that the doctor emailed

Cheryl Lynn Joyce
4d ago

you know what and how much you are supposed to take ..it comes with instructions..you are a grown adult . stop blaming everyone else for your problems...it's not the pharmacies or Doctors fault...only make it hard for the people that do like they are supposed to

