Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday.Both sides will see the game as a massive opportunity to pick up a victory in a tough-looking group which also contains Netherlands and Senegal.World Cup LIVE: Latest build-up and coverage ahead of Qatar vs Ecuador The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Qatar’s abuse of the migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure over the past decade so that the World Cup could go ahead, on top of concerns around the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans in a conservative Islamic nation where...

17 MINUTES AGO