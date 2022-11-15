ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says

A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?

WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
CHICAGO, IL
conciergepreferred.com

Chicago’s Best Breweries

Check out Concierge Preferred’s favorite breweries in the city. If you’re not sure if you like beer, these places might just change your mind!. Whether you’re from Chicago or not, you know about Goose Island. After founder John Hall took a tour around Europe, he knew Chicago deserved beer that delicious. By 1995, John decided to open a larger brewery to keep up with demand. Though you can find their beer all over the world, there’s only one brewery in Chicago. Their 312 and IPA are the most iconic, but we also love their Beer Hug line! Their Fulton Street Taproom is offering pickup at the moment, so stop in and get some beer to take with you. No trip to Chicago is complete without a beer from Goose Island!
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop

Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Check out Dave’s Records before they close!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Music Fests Will Now Require Park District Board Approval, But Skeptics Worry City Will Choose ‘Profit Over People’: Music fests in parks have long frustrated residents who are fenced out of public spaces. The new rules give communities more power to weigh in — but it remains to be seen if the board will listen.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

December concert calendar: 10 Chicago shows to check out

CHICAGO — There will be tons of great December concerts in Chicago for anyone looking for an early holiday present. Here are ten of the best, including three local artists. Not too many side projects of legendary bands consist of three original members, but Radiohead have always marched to the beat of their own drum.
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora

Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
AURORA, IL
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!

According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to fix squeaky floors

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain how to stop a squeaky floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

King David and Boss Daley

Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
