Check out Concierge Preferred’s favorite breweries in the city. If you’re not sure if you like beer, these places might just change your mind!. Whether you’re from Chicago or not, you know about Goose Island. After founder John Hall took a tour around Europe, he knew Chicago deserved beer that delicious. By 1995, John decided to open a larger brewery to keep up with demand. Though you can find their beer all over the world, there’s only one brewery in Chicago. Their 312 and IPA are the most iconic, but we also love their Beer Hug line! Their Fulton Street Taproom is offering pickup at the moment, so stop in and get some beer to take with you. No trip to Chicago is complete without a beer from Goose Island!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO