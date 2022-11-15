Read full article on original website
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
This Is Florida's Best Burger
Writers found the most acclaimed and beloved burger joints in every state.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in the beautiful state of Florida. What do you think about these amazing places in Florida? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to any of the places mentioned above, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these places? Would you recommend other people to visit them, if they get the chance? If so, do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit these places? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well because you go there on holiday often, then even better, as we would love hear your personal recommendations when it comes to beautiful places in Florida, so drop your go-to places in the comments.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities rank as best places to retire in the U.S.
Retirement is a day that many Americans look forward to — and daydream about. Some may think about what activities they'll take up once they're out of the office, while others may think about where they'd relocate to. A list of the best places to retire in the U.S. was recently released and Florida — to no surprise — received many accolades.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants
Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
southfloridareporter.com
Florida windstorm insurance
Written by Mary Van Keuren – Edited by Maggie Kempken – 6 minute read. The top cause of homeowners insurance losses in the U.S. is wind and hail, which accounted for 45.5 percent of the claims made in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). In Florida, most homeowners are aware of the dangers of wind damage, especially those who live near the coast and are subject to hurricanes and tropical storms. Although homeowners insurance policies cover wind damage, it may require a separate deductible for damage caused by named storms determined by the National Weather Service.
Publix in St. Augustine will offer beer and wine to shoppers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. St. Augustine shoppers will now get a chance to sip while they shop at Publix, as a new feature called Publix Pours comes to Florida comes to the Parkway Village of St. Johns location.
We Asked DC’s Best Bakeries for Their Most Spectacular Holiday Cakes, Pies and Other Treats
This holiday season, we’re voting for no more Santa crawls — and instead we’re trawling all corners of the DMV for award-winning pastries, pies, cakes and more. For those not leaving town next week — or anyone who doesn’t want to head home without a spectacular dessert wrapped up carefully in their luggage — below is a comprehensive list of DC’s best bakeries and the best of their holiday treats.
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
flaglernewsweekly.com
Foodies Rejoice! Lobstah on a Roll Opens St. Augustine Location
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine residents and visitors will soon be able to experience “The Biggest Lobstah Roll in Boston” in their own backyard as the popular New England Lobster sandwich shop plans to open a third location in the city later this year. Lobstah on...
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
horseandrider.com
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
cltampa.com
A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
