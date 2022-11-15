Read full article on original website
FTX's new chief takes aim at former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
The now-bankrupt FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, introduced himself with a bang Thursday. Driving the news: Four business days after FTX filed a surprise Chapter 11 case, FTX finally filed its "first day declaration," a document in which the company’s executives tell the full backstory about why it sought bankruptcy protection.
Amazon CEO: More layoffs to come
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees Thursday there will be more job cuts next year. Why it matters: The company confirmed on Wednesday that it had started to lay off staff, which the New York Times estimates to be roughly 10,000 people — its largest ever round of cuts.
The hit to effective altruism
The downfall of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) hit the effective altruism (EA) movement particularly hard. State of play: SBF was one of the largest donors in the EA ecosystem, and that source of funds has dried up forever. Other believers in EA are reconsidering their prior beliefs in light...
Stores offer steep holiday sales as inventory piles up
Stores are facing a very different kind of problem this holiday season: They have too much to sell. The big picture The supply-chain woes that thwarted holiday shoppers last year are mostly resolved. Instead, Walmart, Target and Kohl's are among major chains that have reported surging inventory levels as people stopped shopping for stay-at-home products like pajamas and electronics.
Communications as a VC weapon
Venture capital (VC) firms increasingly see communications as a way to help their investments stand out from the competition. Why it matters: Telling a good story — instead of buying one through ads — can be a cost-effective move in a rough economy. State of play: When pencils...
Inflation-proof demand fuels retail spending
A mixed bag of reports from mega retailers this week reveals where consumers are immune to inflation. Why it matters: Record levels of price increases this year have hurt many families, but in some cases, a return to pre-pandemic attitudes and activities has overruled cautious spending. Driving the news: Makeup...
6. Guaranteed a dignified death
After being blindsided by her father's laborious death, marketing executive Jessica McGlory started Guaranteed, a company that aims to give families a better way to care for loved ones in their last days. Why it matters: A recent report from watchdog group Private Equity Stakeholder Project suggested that for-profit hospice...
Bankrupt FTX’s new chief describes “unprecedented” failure of corporate controls
Bahamas regulator moves to secure FTX's crypto
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas announced today that it had moved FTX Digital Markets (FDM) assets to wallets in the control of the government agency. The big picture: A venue battle over the FTX bankruptcy is underway. A filing yesterday sought to bring proceedings under the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
