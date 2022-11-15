Read full article on original website
Nearly 1/4 Americans Are Looking to Move. These Are the Cities They're Leaving and Why
Expensive is sooo last season; affordable is in.
Inflation-proof demand fuels retail spending
A mixed bag of reports from mega retailers this week reveals where consumers are immune to inflation. Why it matters: Record levels of price increases this year have hurt many families, but in some cases, a return to pre-pandemic attitudes and activities has overruled cautious spending. Driving the news: Makeup...
Stores offer steep holiday sales as inventory piles up
Stores are facing a very different kind of problem this holiday season: They have too much to sell. The big picture The supply-chain woes that thwarted holiday shoppers last year are mostly resolved. Instead, Walmart, Target and Kohl's are among major chains that have reported surging inventory levels as people stopped shopping for stay-at-home products like pajamas and electronics.
