Read full article on original website
Related
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Soaking in Idaho hot springs: The Gem State has so many geo-thermal features
Idaho features more than 100 hot springs scattered all across the state provide ample opportunities for people to relax in mineral filled pools.
You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places
So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Why Staying Home in Idaho May be the Best Place for Thanksgiving
The year has flown by and in less than a week Thanksgiving will be here. Despite all the Christmas music, decorations, and shopping to get done, there is still a major holiday to celebrate this coming week, and where and who to spend it with can often be a debate each year for families. Do you fly or drive to certain relatives or do people come to your house? Perhaps you want to take a fun destination trip for the holiday this year to get away from everything for a few days. When it comes to Thanksgiving, where are the best places to be in the United States, and is staying in Idaho, maybe the best option?
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Spend A Snowy Night In Covered Wagon Airbnb East Of Twin Falls
I've seen some charming rentals on Airbnb over the years, but there's one property roughly 100 miles east of Twin Falls that is the definition of romantic. How does a snowy, overnight stay in a covered wagon with nearly 360 degrees of mountains sound?. Airbnb has become insanely popular since...
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
A Breathtaking Town in Idaho You Need to See At Least Once
The last few days I’ve been stumbling onto multiple lists of the best small towns in America worth visiting and checking out, and I noticed Stanley, Idaho was repeatedly on those lists. That sparked my interest to learn more about Stanley, why is it such a popular place for...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Driver Test Questions Twin Falls Motorists Are Getting Wrong
I've been driving in Twin Falls for many years, and I keep seeing area motorists making the same poor decisions behind the wheel. I recently researched the most missed driving test questions in Idaho, and it all began to make sense. Ninety-nine percent of the questions on national driving tests...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals
The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
Californians and Idahoans All Share These Five Traits
As of late, many Californians have relocated to Idaho in search of something new. Perhaps it's less hustle and bustle, more beautiful scenery, or maybe they were simply searching out better street hot dogs. Either way. Idaho has become a hot spot for folks from the west coast, and not...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0