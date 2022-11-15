Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Club Junkie reviews: Ping’s new i230 irons
Reviewing the new Ping i210 irons was something I was very excited to do. After all the success with the i210 irons, on tour and in amateur bags, Ping had some large shoes to fill. But in the early stages of the release they seem to have filled those shoes quite nicely. For the full review listen to the Club Junkie podcast below or on your favorite podcast platform, just search GolfWRX Radio.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
Comments / 0