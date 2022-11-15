ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WATCH: Monster Buck Deer Destroys New York Nursing Home

Even though we have had a crazy stretch of weather, hunting season has arrived in New York State. Whether you hunt with a bow, crossbow, rifle or shotgun, it is a great time of year for deer hunters. I like snow for hunting. But four feet is nuts! I will try to get to the woods this weekend either way.
Police Investigating Two Deaths in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death of two individuals discovered inside a vehicle in Southport. According to police, the two individuals were found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Cherrywood manor in Southport on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 PM. When...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
Schenectady, NY
