New York State Thruway re-opens to all traffic
The New York State Thruway is open to all traffic once again, that includes commercial vehicles. The announcement coming just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
More than 5 feet of snow is on the ground in parts of N.Y.: photos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Things Upstate New York Drivers Need To Survive Winter Roads
We had our first winter weather advisory of the season. We didn't get as much snow as anticipated as the temperatures stayed above freezing. We've been fortunate so far but it will happen and probably at the most inopportune time. After all, winter is the most difficult driving season event...
WATCH: Monster Buck Deer Destroys New York Nursing Home
Even though we have had a crazy stretch of weather, hunting season has arrived in New York State. Whether you hunt with a bow, crossbow, rifle or shotgun, it is a great time of year for deer hunters. I like snow for hunting. But four feet is nuts! I will try to get to the woods this weekend either way.
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
Elderly Hunter Found Stuck In NY Swamp! This Object Helped Find Him
Overdue Hunter. That's the term used when family or friends expect a hunter to have left the woods at a certain time but that time has come and gone and the hunter has not been seen or heard from. Now, imagine that overdue hunter is 79-years-old and it's the middle...
New York State prepares for a safe deer hunting season
The opening day of hunting season in Western and Central New York is Saturday, November 19.
C’mon Man! Are Drivers Required by Law to Clear Snow From Cars in New York
Is it illegal to drive without cleaning off all the snow from your vehicle in New York state?. We've all seen it. That car on the road piled high with snow. There's just a little hole in the front windshield to see out of. Sometimes there may even be a second small hole in the back window too.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Police Investigating Two Deaths in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death of two individuals discovered inside a vehicle in Southport. According to police, the two individuals were found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Cherrywood manor in Southport on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 PM. When...
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
UPDATE: Fatal car accident cleared on Route 146
The New York State police are reporting of a fatal motor vehicle crash.
Are Those Bricks? What’s Causing This Upstate NY Tree To Glow Red
A glowing tree in the woods? It might not be from what you think either. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently shared an incredible photo of a tree that's turning heads. At first glance, the tree looks as though there are bricks inside the bark, burning...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
