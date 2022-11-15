ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Leavenworth fire, fatal shooting

By George Gandy, Melanie Higgins
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Weather forecast: Watching for more snow chances Tuesday Night

Expect a quiet Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and nearing 40 for highs again. We turn our eyes to a developing low-pressure system swinging in from Texas that will bring snow to many from a line through the Ozarks into Ohio. The system begins to swing into New York State Wednesday morning, which is the sweet spot if you are hoping for snow.

rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
Rochester Police investigate fatal overnight shooting on Portland Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place around 3:00 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
BUFFALO, NY
Man shot, killed overnight on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide in the city. Just around 3 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County

Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
Snow squalls to end the weekend

Lake effect snow squalls are possible throughout the afternoon Sunday. As the historic main event crawls to a close across west of town, a few scattered squalls could occur near Rochester. Two key changes from Saturday night and Sunday morning will help spark these squalls. First, the large lake band...
ROCHESTER, NY
Missing 93-year-old man found; died of apparent medical emergency

UPDATE: Rochester Police said that on Friday night they received a report that 93-year-old Bobby Johnson had not returned home after being out for the day. A missing person investigation was launched and officers worked to locate him. On Saturday morning a “Vulnerable Missing Adult Alert” was issued by the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Johnson was found in his vehicle, parked in the 600 block of Chili Ave on Saturday afternoon. He suffered from what appeared to be a medical emergency, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. At this point, his death is not considered to be suspicious.
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Wyoming County gets early blast of winter

Attica, N.Y. — By noon Friday, brothers Luke and Seth Conlin had already shoveled out their driveway four times. “I shoveled this morning at 5 a.m. and I went sledding, which didn’t quite work," Luke said. “I just fell into the snow”. “We don’t normally get this...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Detention hearing for suspect in Rochester gang violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington appeared in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Washington is facing weapons charges and drug trafficking charges, and is accused of leading a major drug-scale operation in Rochester. Police allege the drug operation has direct ties to the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and injury of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
