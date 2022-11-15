Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
GolfWRX
‘Not very happy with that article’ – Nelly Korda hits out at interview involving current coach
LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda reclaimed her spot as the number one player in the world last week after a win at the Pelican Championship. It has been an up and down season for Korda, who had been struggling with some health issues which led to inconsistent play. After the...
GolfWRX
L.A.B. Golf introduces first run of all-new LINK.1 putter
L.A.B Golf has recently introduced its all-new LINK.1 putter, with 500 individually serialized putters available now ahead of its full release in 2023. To bring Lie Angle Balance to LINK.1, L.A.B. Golf hyper-engineered it from 303 Stainless Steel, with the new addition 100% CNC Milled with four screws on the heel side and six on the toe side to offer a wide range of length and lie angle options.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/17/22): TaylorMade Ardmore 3 putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Comments / 0