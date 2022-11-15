Read full article on original website
Reading awarded $4,550 state recycling grant
BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn), and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) joined with the Baker-Polito administration on America Recycles Day to announce that Reading has been awarded a $4,550 Recycling Dividends Program grant. A total of $4.2...
Garden Club kicks off the holiday season
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Garden Club kicked off the holiday season with its annual gala. This is the first time the event has been held in person since the pandemic, and will be the final time located at the Tewksbury Country Club as the property has been sold to Tree House Brewing.
Say cheese! WWII vet honored with year’s supply of fine cheeses
WILMINGTON — Recently, local war hero Joseph McCarthy was honored by a Wisconsin-based company, Cheese Brothers, in celebration of Veterans Day. Longtime Wilmington resident Joseph McCarthy, 101, answered the call to duty in 1944 to fight the Nazis in Europe. He participated in several battles as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and was stationed abroad until the Germans surrendered at the end of WWII and he returned back to New England.
A legendary career comes to an end: Sue Hendee retiring as head coach of the WHS Girls Soccer team
WILMINGTON – Back on Monday, November 7th, Sue Hendee closed out a long chapter of being the head coach of the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team. It's a career that has lasted 35 seasons and 650 games – and if you include the first year as an assistant, it's 36 seasons and 668 games.
Veterans assembly at TMHS: ’84 graduate now Master General speaks to students
TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Veterans Day assembly, 1984 TMHS graduate, Major General Allan “Al” M. Pepin spoke to students and shared his thoughts about leadership and appreciation of veterans. Pepin assumed command of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the...
Rams to face No. 8 seed Dover Sherborn in semi-finals
BILLERICA - On Saturday in the Div. 5 state semifinals in Weston, the Shawsheen Tech football team will face a squad that Ram coach Al Costabile agrees is quite similar to his own group. “We do have a lot of similarities,” Costabile said of Dover Sherborn. Like the fourth-seeded...
History: Neilson one of earliest to use Polaroid photo in paper
Capt. Larz Neilson used to go into the North Wilmington Pharmacy and get a five-pack and a six-pack. No, it wasn’t beer. The five-pack was cigars. The six-pack was black & white Polaroid film. Larz was one of the earliest newspapermen to use a Polaroid photo in a newspaper. Even before he started the Town Crier, Larz had a Polaroid camera. He first used a Polaroid photo in the Wilmington Crusader in May 1953. He published the first issue of the Town Crier on Nov. 17, 1955.
Football team powers past Medford
WILMINGTON – A week earlier, the Wilmington High School Football team took care of business, winning its first game of the season against Dracut. On Friday night, playing in their final home game of the season against Medford in a second consolation round game, it took the 'Cats a bit of time before they got the wheels cranking. Once they got moving, the Wildcats put up five touchdowns over the last three quarters to come away with a convincing 37-6 victory to improve to 2-8 on the season.
Zuccaro to step down as cheerleading coach; Bolarinho named replacement
WILMINGTON – Five years ago, during the middle of the winter cheerleading season, the program was without a coach, and Christina Zuccaro, with her strong background in the sport, came to the rescue, knowing that she would have to juggle a lot of things with her family and own career.
One win away from being state champs: Redmen sweep Newburyport in Division 3 state semi-finals
LOWELL - The Tewksbury High volleyball team achieved one of its biggest goals of the season, Tuesday night at Abraham Gym, when they toppled Newburyport in the MIAA D3 Final Four, 3-0. The Clippers led the Redmen know they were in the house when they moved out to a 9-3 lead in the first game. Tewksbury overcame the deficit to win the game and then dominated with some of its best volleyball of the season to complete the ouster of Newburyport, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22.
Sixth Graders also come out with a Super Bowl title
GRAFTON – On Saturday, the sixth grade Tewksbury Redmen youth tackle football team made the trip to Grafton High School to take on the North Middlesex Patriots in the Super Bowl. In dramatic fashion, the Redmen came home to Tewksbury victorious by a score of 24-21 due to a...
Defense comes up big to lead Redmen past Melrose
MELROSE – Coming off their first round state tournament loss, with hearts aching and injuries to several players, a coach can never know what to expect when his team goes on the road to face a tough team in a consolation round game. On Friday night, the Tewksbury Memorial...
Rams defense comes up big, leads team to second round playoff win
BILLERICA - If there was one sequence that changed last Thursday's Div. 5 quarterfinal contest between the Shawsheen Tech football team and visiting Old Rochester, it came early in the second quarter of the 27-20 victory by Shawsheen. At the time, the Rams had just taken a 14-13 lead over...
