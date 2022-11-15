WILMINGTON – A week earlier, the Wilmington High School Football team took care of business, winning its first game of the season against Dracut. On Friday night, playing in their final home game of the season against Medford in a second consolation round game, it took the 'Cats a bit of time before they got the wheels cranking. Once they got moving, the Wildcats put up five touchdowns over the last three quarters to come away with a convincing 37-6 victory to improve to 2-8 on the season.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO