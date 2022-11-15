Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
‘Not very happy with that article’ – Nelly Korda hits out at interview involving current coach
LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda reclaimed her spot as the number one player in the world last week after a win at the Pelican Championship. It has been an up and down season for Korda, who had been struggling with some health issues which led to inconsistent play. After the...
Golf.com
‘Starting to feel weird’: Bryson DeChambeau reveals huge weight loss, regrets bulking up
Over the past two years, Bryson DeChambeau became the poster child for big drives and a major proponent of adding weight and muscle to gain yards. But Big Bryson is no more, with the 29-year-old recently dropping his bulk-up scheme in favor of the exact opposite: losing huge amounts of weight to improve his health and prevent injuries.
GolfWRX
Legendary announcer not expecting call from LIV after ‘spat’ with Greg Norman
Last week, Roger Maltbie was told he wouldn’t be returning to the broadcast booth for NBC in 2023. Maltbie did an interview with Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio to discuss his career and plans going forward. The 71-year-old said that “there’s hurt feelings and there’s also a lot of gratitude.”
golfmagic.com
Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
tennisuptodate.com
“The entire tennis world said she would be No. 1” - Mouratoglou on rise of Garcia after initial hype following Sharapova win
Caroline Garcia won the biggest trophy of her career recently at the WTA Finals and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed it. The French player upset Maria Sharapova back in 2014 at Roland Garros which got everyone buzzing about the new super talented player. Mouratoglou remembers that time well and referenced it in his talk explaining how the expectations were high:
Golf Digest
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
GolfWRX
Club Junkie reviews: Ping’s new i230 irons
Reviewing the new Ping i210 irons was something I was very excited to do. After all the success with the i210 irons, on tour and in amateur bags, Ping had some large shoes to fill. But in the early stages of the release they seem to have filled those shoes quite nicely. For the full review listen to the Club Junkie podcast below or on your favorite podcast platform, just search GolfWRX Radio.
GolfWRX
‘I was super-inflamed’ – Bryson opens up on diet experiment mistake
Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau has been a captivating figure in the sport of golf since he earned his first PGA Tour win back in 2017. From being so detail oriented that he used geometric compasses during his rounds to verify the accuracy of course maps to famously having irons designs for him that were all the same length (about the length of a 6-iron), he’s always done things his own way.
In wake of Yates report, Julie Foudy, Brandi Chastain reflect on marriages to their former coaches
Julie Foudy, married to her former coach for 27 years, never felt subject to a power imbalance. But would she tell daughter to take this path? "No."
Comments / 0