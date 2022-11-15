ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end

One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
tennisuptodate.com

“The entire tennis world said she would be No. 1” - Mouratoglou on rise of Garcia after initial hype following Sharapova win

Caroline Garcia won the biggest trophy of her career recently at the WTA Finals and Patrick Mouratoglou discussed it. The French player upset Maria Sharapova back in 2014 at Roland Garros which got everyone buzzing about the new super talented player. Mouratoglou remembers that time well and referenced it in his talk explaining how the expectations were high:
Golf Digest

Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report

The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
GolfWRX

Club Junkie reviews: Ping’s new i230 irons

Reviewing the new Ping i210 irons was something I was very excited to do. After all the success with the i210 irons, on tour and in amateur bags, Ping had some large shoes to fill. But in the early stages of the release they seem to have filled those shoes quite nicely. For the full review listen to the Club Junkie podcast below or on your favorite podcast platform, just search GolfWRX Radio.
GolfWRX

‘I was super-inflamed’ – Bryson opens up on diet experiment mistake

Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau has been a captivating figure in the sport of golf since he earned his first PGA Tour win back in 2017. From being so detail oriented that he used geometric compasses during his rounds to verify the accuracy of course maps to famously having irons designs for him that were all the same length (about the length of a 6-iron), he’s always done things his own way.

