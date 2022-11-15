Read full article on original website
Club Junkie reviews: Ping’s new i230 irons
Reviewing the new Ping i210 irons was something I was very excited to do. After all the success with the i210 irons, on tour and in amateur bags, Ping had some large shoes to fill. But in the early stages of the release they seem to have filled those shoes quite nicely. For the full review listen to the Club Junkie podcast below or on your favorite podcast platform, just search GolfWRX Radio.
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
‘Not very happy with that article’ – Nelly Korda hits out at interview involving current coach
LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda reclaimed her spot as the number one player in the world last week after a win at the Pelican Championship. It has been an up and down season for Korda, who had been struggling with some health issues which led to inconsistent play. After the...
Legendary announcer not expecting call from LIV after ‘spat’ with Greg Norman
Last week, Roger Maltbie was told he wouldn’t be returning to the broadcast booth for NBC in 2023. Maltbie did an interview with Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio to discuss his career and plans going forward. The 71-year-old said that “there’s hurt feelings and there’s also a lot of gratitude.”
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/17/22): TaylorMade Ardmore 3 putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
‘I was super-inflamed’ – Bryson opens up on diet experiment mistake
Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau has been a captivating figure in the sport of golf since he earned his first PGA Tour win back in 2017. From being so detail oriented that he used geometric compasses during his rounds to verify the accuracy of course maps to famously having irons designs for him that were all the same length (about the length of a 6-iron), he’s always done things his own way.
