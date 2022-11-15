Read full article on original website
Won’t someone think of Mark Amodei?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Now that it is official and Republicans will control the House of Representatives, pretty soon we’ll get to see if Marjorie Taylor Greene crushes the hopes and dreams of Mark Amodei. Given the Georgia congresswoman’s severely Trumpy all-whackadoodle-all-the-time approach to holding elected office, it would not be the least bit surprising if she couldn’t pick […] The post Won’t someone think of Mark Amodei? appeared first on Nevada Current.
Mark Cuban reacts to huge Donald Trump news
Former United States President Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter since January of 2021 due to “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the Jan. 6 attacks on the United States capital. But with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk now owning Twitter, Trump has been reinstated. On Saturday, Musk posted a Twitter poll allowing Read more... The post Mark Cuban reacts to huge Donald Trump news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
