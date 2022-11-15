Read full article on original website
Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade
Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s officially winter here in West Michigan, but the snow isn’t an excuse to stay home. There are a bunch of fun events going on in Grand Rapids this weekend if you’re looking to get out of the house. To help you with your planning, we’ve hand-picked five cool things going on around this city Nov.18-20.
10-story apartment building, food hall approved for downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A 10-story building with 432 market-rate apartments, a food hall, brewery or distillery, and an additional retail building could be coming to Division Avenue just south of Wealthy Street. The project, approved by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission Nov. 10, is being led by Jon...
Get ready for Christmas with these West Michigan events
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If the wintry weather has you in a Christmas mood already, West Michigan is ready to celebrate with you during a host of parades, performances and markets. From the Grand Rapids Santa Parade to America’s tallest signing Christmas tree in Muskegon, the area has a...
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. As of midnight officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours). With 27.3″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Rapids’ Pind Indian Cuisine serves dishes with bold, robust flavors
GRAND RAPIDS — On the corner of W Fulton Street and Monroe Avenue NW, Pind Indian Cuisine has been serving flavorful favorites since 2019. The Indian restaurant, at 241 W. Fulton St., serves a lunch buffet and has dinner service, along with a full bar. With plenty of gluten-free,...
Senior housing community in Ottawa County completes $32 million expansion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Waterford Place, a senior housing community in Jenison, has completed a $32 million expansion that includes a four-story, 62-unit apartment building and 20 villas each containing two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a two-stall garage. The completion of this third phase of Waterford Place, The Glens South, was...
What’s being built off US-131 near Rockford? Big plans in the works
ROCKFORD, MI — If you’re looking for a bite to eat or some shopping just off US-131 near Rockford, you’ll soon have new options. A multi-tenant retail construction project in Algoma Township just north of 10 Mile Road near the Rockford Meijer has begun, soon to host at least one restaurant.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown
GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
Grand Rapids neighborhood hosting community tree lighting ceremony
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Residents in the Boston Square neighborhood will come together again this year for the second annual community tree lighting ceremony. Modern Hardware is hosting the 5 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3 at Boston Square Community Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. The mission behind the event reflects...
Over 3,000 registered for 30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – More than 3,000 runners and walkers have already signed up to participate in the 30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot that benefits Grand Rapids Public Schools’ athletic programs. Participants can register for the 5K all the way up until the start of the race,...
Meijer offering free home delivery to customers receiving food assistance benefits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer is offering free home delivery through Dec. 31 to customers who pay for their groceries using a federal food assistance program for low-income families. The Walker-based retailer said in a statement the move is part of an effort to “increase access to healthy and...
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
What’s the best grocery store in Lansing?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Lansing? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
A Portage teen raised $140K for an Honor Flight. Then she won a philanthropy award.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Alice Kraatz still remembers a disturbing story she heard nearly a decade ago of how a Vietnam veteran was welcomed back to Michigan when he returned from the war. All the veteran wanted was a steak dinner. “Instead, he was spat in the face,” Kraatz,...
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
