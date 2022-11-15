ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade

Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Get ready for Christmas with these West Michigan events

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If the wintry weather has you in a Christmas mood already, West Michigan is ready to celebrate with you during a host of parades, performances and markets. From the Grand Rapids Santa Parade to America’s tallest signing Christmas tree in Muskegon, the area has a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. As of midnight officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours). With 27.3″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits

GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown

GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy