Saint Lucie County, FL

Ravenswood Pool Closed Nov. 20 for Training

Nov. 24 – 27: Closed for Thanksgiving. Admission to the Ravenswood Pool, which includes the pool and splash pad, is $2.75 for ages 2 to 54, $1.50 for 55 and older (adult lap and fitness swim only). Children under 2 are free. Please note that hours are subject to...
St. Lucie County’s Code Fine Amnesty Brings 35 Properties into Compliance

In an effort to reduce the backlog of outstanding code compliance violations on properties in the unincorporated area, the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners hosted the 6th Annual Code Fine Amnesty program with 35 different properties falling into compliance. This award-winning program offers an incentive to property/business owners...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

