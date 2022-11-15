Read full article on original website
Related
I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming
As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
Which areas are under a winter storm warning vs. winter weather advisory
If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather team's forecast as a snow storm is headed for the Denver metro.
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday
The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado, commutes could be impacted
With snow on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a number of 'winter weather advisories' pertaining to Northern Colorado. According to the Service, from Thursday to Friday, up to 12 inches of snow will be falling in some parts of the state. The winter weather advisories that have...
nbc11news.com
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Red Rocks Readies to Rock 3 Needed Improvements to Your Experience
It's Colorado's most-iconic music venue, as well as an awesome place to just visit; with the 2022 concert season winding down, improvements are coming. In 2021, as part of that year's renoations, Red Rocks Amphitheatre installed a new stage roof during the downtime (which can hold 15 elephants;) the 2022 slate of improvements include changes to how we get up to the venue, as well as two other needed changes.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
How cold will it get in Colorado this week?
DENVER — A cold air mass is set to cover most of the country this week bringing frigid temperatures to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be near or below freezing for several days. Overnight low temperatures will fall below...
WOW: This Colorado Lake Is Known For Record Breaking Brook Trout
A Colorado man is ecstatic after reeling in a massive Brook trout that beat the previous state record. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Matt Smiley of Lake City, is the proud new record holder for catching the state's largest recorded Brook trout. Brook Trout Record...
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?
Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
Boulder Clarion
Citizen science-led study finds ticks expanding into new terrain in Colorado
Ticks are already commonplace in Colorado — and they’re becoming more prevalent. But the state’s terrain can make tracking them difficult, which is why researchers at Colorado State University built a study that would offer a better understanding of tick populations in the state. The study, published...
Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town
Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location. According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in...
coloradosun.com
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0