Colorado State

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America

When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Red Rocks Readies to Rock 3 Needed Improvements to Your Experience

It's Colorado's most-iconic music venue, as well as an awesome place to just visit; with the 2022 concert season winding down, improvements are coming. In 2021, as part of that year's renoations, Red Rocks Amphitheatre installed a new stage roof during the downtime (which can hold 15 elephants;) the 2022 slate of improvements include changes to how we get up to the venue, as well as two other needed changes.
How cold will it get in Colorado this week?

DENVER — A cold air mass is set to cover most of the country this week bringing frigid temperatures to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be near or below freezing for several days. Overnight low temperatures will fall below...
WOW: This Colorado Lake Is Known For Record Breaking Brook Trout

A Colorado man is ecstatic after reeling in a massive Brook trout that beat the previous state record. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Matt Smiley of Lake City, is the proud new record holder for catching the state's largest recorded Brook trout. Brook Trout Record...
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?

Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
