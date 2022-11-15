ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Shelton News: Head-On Crash

2022-11-19@1:11pm–#Shelton CT– Report of a head-on two car crash Armstrong and Peters Lane with injuries. Reports said one of the cars was on fire but now out. Everyone are out of the vehicles. This news report is made possible by:
SHELTON, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to house fire in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. Middletown fighters, who were called as mutual aid along with crews from other fire departments, said the fire was on Evergreen Avenue. A Channel 3 crew on the scene found the home heavily damaged:. There’s...
PORTLAND, CT
WTNH

5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford accident

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bank Robbery in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they are currently investigating a bank robbery. Reports place the robbery at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket. Police mentioned that the suspect had a handgun. K9 units...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday. The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-11-18@5:17pm–#Fairfield CT– A pedestrian has been struck at Black Rock Turnpike at Candlewood Road. According the radio reports the pedestrian is up and conscious complaining of back pain. This news report is made possible by:
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

American Flag burned at a home in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 south reopens in Stamford following wrong-way crash closure

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a wrong-way driver. According to the state Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7.
STAMFORD, CT

