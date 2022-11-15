Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Head-On Crash
2022-11-19@1:11pm–#Shelton CT– Report of a head-on two car crash Armstrong and Peters Lane with injuries. Reports said one of the cars was on fire but now out. Everyone are out of the vehicles. This news report is made possible by:
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Connecticut State Police: One killed in New Hartford crash on RT. 202
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a car crash in New Hartford on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Stedman Road, according to state police. Police said a Ryder truck traveling westbound on Route 202 crossed the double yellow line in the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a Honda […]
Suspect From West Haven Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Couple Leaving Wake In Seymour
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that killed two in Connecticut last year. New Haven County resident Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, age 31, of West Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for his involvement following the fatal crash in Seymour. Riqui Irigoyen-Flores is the brother...
Eyewitness News
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
Naugatuck Police Searching For Suspect In Murder Of 1-Year-Old
Police in Connecticut are searching for a man who is a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old. The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck. The suspect is believed to be Christopher Francisquini, age 31, address unknown, said the Naugatuck...
Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to house fire in Portland
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. Middletown fighters, who were called as mutual aid along with crews from other fire departments, said the fire was on Evergreen Avenue. A Channel 3 crew on the scene found the home heavily damaged:. There’s...
5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Serious Injuries Reported After Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash On I-95 In Stamford
A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after plowing head-on into a tractor-trailer while driving in the wrong direction on I-95 in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18 south of Exit 7, said the Connecticut State Police. According to state police, the tractor-trailer...
Police believe Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old was spotted in New Haven
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police confirmed that a man accused of killing a 1-year-old baby girl at a home in Naugatuck on Friday was seen in New Haven. According to police, an individual was seen on video surveillance on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Friday. The pictured individual matches the clothing […]
Eyewitness News
Bank Robbery in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they are currently investigating a bank robbery. Reports place the robbery at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket. Police mentioned that the suspect had a handgun. K9 units...
Eyewitness News
1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday. The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak...
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-11-18@5:17pm–#Fairfield CT– A pedestrian has been struck at Black Rock Turnpike at Candlewood Road. According the radio reports the pedestrian is up and conscious complaining of back pain. This news report is made possible by:
American Flag burned at a home in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
Eyewitness News
I-95 south reopens in Stamford following wrong-way crash closure
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a wrong-way driver. According to the state Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7.
