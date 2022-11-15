Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Qatar kicks off, USA ready to play
The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa look 'frustrated' by Qatar criticism says Colin Jackson
Former Wales sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson says Gianni Infantino and Fifa look "frustrated" by the scrutiny World Cup hosts Qatar are facing. Infantino has passionately defended Qatar, which faces criticism for migrant worker deaths and treatment of LGBT people. Olympic silver medallist Jackson came out as gay in 2017...
Qatar 2022 WTF: How the World Cup got lost in the desert of the real
By the time this article is published on Salon, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup tournament will have reached halftime. That match is between teams from Qatar and Ecuador, two nations whose citizens — at least before this week — might have had great difficulty finding the other one on a world map. (Just to prove I'm paying attention, Ecuador leads 2-0.)
BBC
MH17: Australia asks Russia to hand over three who downed airliner
Australia has called on Russia to extradite three men found guilty of downing a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine with 298 people on board. Two Russians and a Ukrainian have been sentenced to life by a Dutch court but are thought to be in Russia. "We call on Russia to...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
BBC
Ireland asks members of Russian Embassy in Dublin to leave
The Irish government has asked a number of people at the Russian Embassy to leave the country. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would discuss with colleagues whether to take further action "in the coming week or so". The news comes days after Moscow announced it was banning...
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
BBC
Gaza: At least 21 killed in Jabalia refugee camp fire
At least 21 people - including 10 children - have been killed by a fire in a building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, a hospital director has told the BBC. The number of deaths at Jabalia refugee camp following the fire - which is now...
BBC
Strike planned but EIS ready to consider new offer
Andrea Bradley says teachers are hopeful of receiving a "more substantial" pay offer this week. Speaking to the Sunday Show, the EIS (Educational Institute of Scotland) general secretary said teacher strikes were still planned to go ahead, which would see the closure of "almost all schools" in Scotland. Ms Bradley...
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'looking forward' to leaving 2022 car frustrations in past
Lewis Hamilton says he is "looking forward" to the last time he drives this year's Mercedes - or "this thing", as he put it after qualifying at the final race of the season. Before that time, Hamilton still has Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to get through, and then a final day of testing on Tuesday at the Yas Marina circuit.
BBC
Men missing in Oldham mill blaze identified by DNA
Four Vietnamese men thought to have been in a mill when it caught fire have been formally identified using DNA. Police began searching Bismark House Mill in Oldham after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on 7 May. Greater Manchester Police then travelled to Vietnam to...
BBC
Beijing 2022 medallists Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier's 'moment gone' as wait continues
They know they won an Olympic medal, they just do not have it to show anyone. And American pairs skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier still have no idea when they will get it, just that whenever they do, nothing can never replace the moment they have lost. The International...
Comments / 0