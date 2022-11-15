Read full article on original website
Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo taking aim at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup could have an adverse affect on the Portugal National Team. The post Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
Gary Neville responds to Cristiano Ronaldo jibe during Piers Morgan interview
Gary Neville has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo after claiming the Sky Sports pundit was no longer his 'friend' during his revealing interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he turned down Saudi Arabia offer
Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he rejected a lucrative offer to leave Man Utd in the summer.
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
Paolo Maldini admits AC Milan missed Rafael Leao extension deadline
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini offers an update on Rafael Leao's contract negotiations.
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Referee Ali Bin Nasser recalls Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal: "Applying FIFA’s instructions, I was obliged to give the goal"
Bin Nasser admits something about the goal felt wrong, but felt he didn't have the authority to overrule his linesman
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
How could VAR have affected previous World Cups?
No one is ever going to be completely happy with the officiating during a World Cup, but there are times where things may have been different with VAR in play.
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
Yardbarker
CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
90min
