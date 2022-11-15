Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO