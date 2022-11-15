Read full article on original website
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 just 2 months after receiving booster
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.
KKTV
WATCH: Investigation into four administrators at southern Colorado charter school
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado. Starbucks employees go on strike in Colorado. Starbucks employees in Colorado go on strike. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starbucks...
sentinelcolorado.com
GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat
The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
Boulder Clarion
Citizen science-led study finds ticks expanding into new terrain in Colorado
Ticks are already commonplace in Colorado — and they’re becoming more prevalent. But the state’s terrain can make tracking them difficult, which is why researchers at Colorado State University built a study that would offer a better understanding of tick populations in the state. The study, published...
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
Colorado and the "Tripledemic"
Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
coloradosun.com
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?
Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
Colorado city has one of worst 'pothole' problems in United States
No matter where you live, you're bound to hit a pothole in the road at some point. That being said, drivers in one Colorado city may be facing one of the worst pothole risks in the country, according to a recent data analysis from QuoteWizard.com. Grand Junction ranked sixth on...
Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened
Colorado is tied for the sixth-highest share of renters paying more than 35% of their income on rent. It is tied with Mississippi and New Jersey, with 43% of renters officially cost-burdened.
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'
A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list. Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
