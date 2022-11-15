ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care

As the number of children in need of homes climbs higher than the past two years, a Middle Tennessee organization is walking 100 miles this weekend to raise awareness for the struggles foster kids face, as well as raise money to give them a better life.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Extreme cold weather overflow shelter opens in Nashville

In preparation for chilly temperatures, Metro Social Services has opened its extreme cold weather overflow shelter.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet robbery arrest

Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on Stewart County road arrested. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire

Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on Stewart County road arrested. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Alleged thief caught on camera in Berry Hill

Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools. Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …
BERRY HILL, TN
WKRN

Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon. Metro police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments, located in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road off Dickerson Pike. Two men, who reportedly had an ongoing dispute, got into a heated argument, leading to one of them being shot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Sebastian!

Meet Sebastian, our Furbaby Friday spotlight and resident at the Nashville Humane Association waiting to find his ‘furever’ home!. Sebastian is a 5-year-old black and white cat at the NHA Cat Showroom. He is super loving, so don’t let the grumpy face fool you! He is the sweetest, most social boy and loves to take naps and enjoy his independence. But when you get home from work, he loves to greet you at the door with sweet chirps!
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Tennessee high shocks Dobyns-Bennett, the defending state champions

Bristol, TN — High school basketball Dobyns-Bennett which was coming off a close victory over Hampton was facing Tennessee High at Viking hall… 3rd quarter Indians trailing…. Dakari Dixon comes up with this loose and ball and then scores while drawing the “and one”….65-52 Vikings on top The Vikings would get those points back when […]
BRISTOL, TN
The Tomahawk

All aboard the campaign express

On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands. The turnout was great and the stops...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Glade Spring, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holston High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
GLADE SPRING, VA
WKRN

NFD urges safety when frying turkeys

If you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe.
NASHVILLE, TN

