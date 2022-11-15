Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
WKRN
100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care
As the number of children in need of homes climbs higher than the past two years, a Middle Tennessee organization is walking 100 miles this weekend to raise awareness for the struggles foster kids face, as well as raise money to give them a better life. 100-mile walk benefits Middle...
WKRN
‘Little choice for artists and fans’: Musicians union welcomes federal investigation into Ticketmaster
As the city grows, Nashville’s independent music venues have struggled to survive and a musician’s union says the dominance of Ticketmaster and its parent company hasn’t helped. ‘Little choice for artists and fans’: Musicians union …. As the city grows, Nashville’s independent music venues have struggled...
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
WKRN
Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill Ridge in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch — a place where people desperately wanted a garden — in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. “It’s the neighborhood in Davidson County with the highest concentration of non-native born families,”...
WKRN
Extreme cold weather overflow shelter opens in Nashville
In preparation for chilly temperatures, Metro Social Services has opened its extreme cold weather overflow shelter. Extreme cold weather overflow shelter opens in Nashville. In preparation for chilly temperatures, Metro Social Services has opened its extreme cold weather overflow shelter. 100-mile walk supports Tennessee teens in foster …. One Middle...
WKRN
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arsonist’s arrest. Now, city leaders are looking for closure, after the new Sumner County courthouse was set on fire in August 2022. ‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County …. The Tennessee...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet robbery arrest
Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on Stewart County road arrested. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part...
WKRN
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting — which also led to a crash and a car fire — in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning. 19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, …. An investigation is underway into a deadly...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire
Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on Stewart County road arrested. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part...
atozsports.com
One thing is certain after Tennessee Vols’ tough loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols‘ playoff hopes are officially dead after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. For most of the week, the talk around Tennessee centered on whether or not the Vols deserve to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings over TCU.
WKRN
Alleged thief caught on camera in Berry Hill
Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools. Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …
WKRN
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon. Metro police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments, located in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road off Dickerson Pike. Two men, who reportedly had an ongoing dispute, got into a heated argument, leading to one of them being shot.
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Sebastian!
Meet Sebastian, our Furbaby Friday spotlight and resident at the Nashville Humane Association waiting to find his ‘furever’ home!. Sebastian is a 5-year-old black and white cat at the NHA Cat Showroom. He is super loving, so don’t let the grumpy face fool you! He is the sweetest, most social boy and loves to take naps and enjoy his independence. But when you get home from work, he loves to greet you at the door with sweet chirps!
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
Tennessee high shocks Dobyns-Bennett, the defending state champions
Bristol, TN — High school basketball Dobyns-Bennett which was coming off a close victory over Hampton was facing Tennessee High at Viking hall… 3rd quarter Indians trailing…. Dakari Dixon comes up with this loose and ball and then scores while drawing the “and one”….65-52 Vikings on top The Vikings would get those points back when […]
The Tomahawk
All aboard the campaign express
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands. The turnout was great and the stops...
Glade Spring, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Holston High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WKRN
NFD urges safety when frying turkeys
F you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. f you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. Ghost mall’s...
Comments / 0