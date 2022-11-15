Meet Sebastian, our Furbaby Friday spotlight and resident at the Nashville Humane Association waiting to find his ‘furever’ home!. Sebastian is a 5-year-old black and white cat at the NHA Cat Showroom. He is super loving, so don’t let the grumpy face fool you! He is the sweetest, most social boy and loves to take naps and enjoy his independence. But when you get home from work, he loves to greet you at the door with sweet chirps!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO