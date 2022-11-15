Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has suggested his Cleveland Cavaliers may have read some of their own headlines ahead of their current losing streak. "We got kind of a fat cat mentality," Bickerstaff said following Cleveland's 113-98 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night which was the club's fifth-straight defeat, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "We went out and won eight games in a row. Everyone was giving us love and praising us. We got really comfortable. We are the team that won those eight games though. We are a really good basketball team. This is about maturation and growth from a team as a whole."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO