Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shines in His Taiwan Debut
The former Laker and NBA All-Star dominates for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Sporting News
How Lauri Markkanen went from glorified role player with Bulls, Cavaliers to All-Star candidate with Jazz
Lauri Markkanen has emerged as an early contender for the Most Improved Player award and could earn his first All-Star berth in Year 6 of his career. The Jazz are a surprising 10-6, and Markkanen is averaging a team-high 21.3 points per game. How did all of this happen for...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discussed their early favorites for MVP.
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons
With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
Growing pains? Super sophomores lead defending state champ Richmond Heights: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This will be the youngest team Quentin Rogers has had at Richmond Heights, which won its first state championship last season in a third final four appearance since 2019. Sophomores Dorian Jones and De’Erick Barber are not only the two returning starters, but the Spartans’ lone...
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
Lakers Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Lakers Beat the Spurs Today
The Lakers need to start turning their season around and get a winnable matchup against the Spurs today. You’ve got a chance to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s spectacular promo: Bet $5, Get $200 if the Lakers beat the Spurs. This offer is only valid for this weekend, so you need to act quickly.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff blasts 'too big for your britches' Cavaliers after loss to Bucks
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has suggested his Cleveland Cavaliers may have read some of their own headlines ahead of their current losing streak. "We got kind of a fat cat mentality," Bickerstaff said following Cleveland's 113-98 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night which was the club's fifth-straight defeat, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "We went out and won eight games in a row. Everyone was giving us love and praising us. We got really comfortable. We are the team that won those eight games though. We are a really good basketball team. This is about maturation and growth from a team as a whole."
How a loss saved Tua Tagovailoa’s career with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins’ loss in Week 17 of the 2021 season cost them a playoff spot, but it may have saved the future of the franchise and Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins were the hottest team in football. After getting off to an abysmal 1-7 start during the 2021...
FanSided
