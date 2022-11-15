Read full article on original website
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Buffalo airport reopens runways; Bills to leave as scheduled
The NFTA says the Buffalo Bills will leave the airport as scheduled after this Sunday's game was moved to Detroit.
South Buffalo blasted by lake effect
South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snows. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.
Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall
The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
firefighternation.com
$242K Potential Settlement for Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use
Deidre Williams – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Nov. 17—A Buffalo firefighter who was fired for his medical marijuana use is poised to receive a $242,000 settlement from the City of Buffalo. Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February...
Here's where warming shelters are being set up around Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several warming centers are opening Sunday as temperatures sit below freezing in Western New York. A Code Blue has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County as cold weather continues. The centers are designed to provide heat for anybody who is...
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 77 inches of snow has fallen in Orchard Park since the start of the lake effect event. If most...
2 people in Hamburg displaced after Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes roof collapse
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Two people who live above the salon next to Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes are staying with family following a roof collapse. They were evacuated from their Hamburg apartment sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Carly Richardson was sleeping on the couch Friday night when her boyfriend...
Driving Ban In Place For Erie County As Dangerous Storm Approaches WNY
UPDATE (11/18/22 6 am): For the northtowns - the City of Tonawanda, Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island, Newstead, Clarence, and Amherst, it has been changed to a travel advisory. For everywhere else in Erie County, the travel ban is still in place. There were a few minor accidents and vehicles that got stuck overnight. But overall, the driving ban helped.
UB, Buffalo State cancel classes on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College, among others, canceled classes on Friday, citing lake effect snow moving into Western New York. The cancellation includes all classes and activities. "The Governor’s office has directed the university to assign telecommuting for all non-essential staff who can...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
How the Buffalo Niagara International Airport's crews operate under a snow storm
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Friday night five MTEs, or multi-task equipment machines, are getting rid of all the snow dumped at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. “They’re a combination of plow, broom and high-speed air blast. So they can do the work of two pieces of equipment. So I can do it with five staff members, operators, versus having ten out there," said Joe Guarino, Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield superintendent.
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
WNY makes last-minute preparations ahead of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way. "Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier." Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville,...
Buffalo, New York Suburbs Getting Massive Snow [PHOTOS]
The snow storm that we have all been waiting for is here and not slowing down. The forecast called for up to three feet of snow and it seems like we already have that from over night here in the Hamburg area. The warm water in Lake Erie has created...
Lake effect snow storm slams South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the City of Buffalo, this storm has hit South Buffalo the hardest. The driving ban was lifted for the northern half of the city on Friday, but was put back in place from William Street down due to the heavy snow that fell early in the day.
