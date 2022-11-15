Read full article on original website
Mark Griffin
5d ago
Look Boston your City is becoming like New York and California just wondering want street in Boston will look like Kensington Philadelphia I mean you Democrat Voters voted for people who wish to refund Boston Police along with in how you sentences criminals then you voted for and pass to give illegal immigrants FREE DRIVERS LICENSE but you didn't vote for anything to protect you as citizens from Criminals. But you did vote for A Governor who said little Girls and Women about 10 times in her speech that sounded like Joe Biden
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
R.I. man arrested for alleged drink spiking, rape in Boston
A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for allegedly spiking a drink and raping a person in Boston. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, R.I. was located and arrested in East Greenwich, R.I., according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. He is charged with rape, drugging for intercourse and being a fugitive from justice.
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man was arrested in that state on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
WCVB
Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute
Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Brockton home before dawn
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday. The Brockton Fire Department says it happened at a home on Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
Movie shoot on Tobin Bridge, I-93 may cause traffic delays, MassDOT says
A movie being shot on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge and Interstate 93 later this weekend may cause some traffic delays, officials said. MassDOT said lowdowns on the bridge and highway are possible due to the production. However, shooting for the movie, which will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, will not require any lane closures.
Worcester vigil Sunday to honor eight killed in traffic accidents
A vigil to be held in Worcester Sunday afternoon will honor eight people who died in traffic accidents in the city recently. City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj will host the vigil at 3 p.m. alongside WalkBike Worcester, a citizen advocacy group working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Noah Opoku Gyamfi, who killed pedestrian in crosswalk, to lose license for 15 years
A Worcester man pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation today in Worcester District Court in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September 2019. Noah Opoku Gyamfi, 46, was sentenced to three years of probation and a 15-year statutory loss of license, court documents...
Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+
Richard McDermott is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
Kevin Donnellan indicted on murder charge in connection with death of Ryan C. Anderson
An Auburn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was indicted on a murder charge Friday after his 29-year-old boyfriend, Ryan C. Anderson, was found dead inside his Millbury home on October 1, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced.
Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen
Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
Worcester paid $275K to man allegedly assaulted by police outside Beer Garden
The city of Worcester paid out $275,000 to a former Worcester man who was thrown to the ground, attacked by a police K-9 and arrested — and later had his charges dropped — following a brawl at the Worcester Beer Garden in October 2019. Records obtained by MassLive...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1