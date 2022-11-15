Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone
The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis
The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Luke Voit fill 1B need?
The Chicago Cubs are seeking improved production out of the first base position in 2023 and that is the reason why Chicago White Sox free agent first baseman Jose Abreu has been identified as a primary target for the team. The Cubs may need to act fast on their pursuit of Abreu as the San Diego Padres have identified the 2020 American League MVP as a primary target as well for their first base need next season. In the event that the Cubs miss out on their pursuit of Abreu, the team will need to pivot to a fallback option.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Pair of White Sox FAs may be targeted
The Major League Baseball deadline for teams to tender contracts to players on their 40-man roster without guaranteed deals for the 2023 season passed on Friday and the Chicago Cubs saw a new wave of players hit the free agent market. Naturally, for the Cubs, all eyes are on Cody Bellinger as the Los Angeles Dodgers elected not to tender a contract to the 2019 National League MVP, thus, making Bellinger a free agent. Bellinger has been at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason in terms of filling their centerfield needs.
Cubs Rumors: Kodai Senga meets with Mets, drawing widespread interest
Last winter's signing of Seiya Suzuki or their success with helping Yu Darvish get his career back on track lend themselves to a Kodai Senga pursuit this offseason, but the Cubs, by no means, can be viewed as the frontrunner in this very crowded race. According to The Athletic, Senga...
Grading reader submitted trade proposals for the Cardinals
Let’s grade some reader submitted trade proposals for the Cardinals. With the off-season upon us, St. Louis Cardinals fans will have to go a few months without seeing their favorite team play. To keep ourselves busy, this time of year tends to churn up a variety of trade ideas and proposals that we would love to see the Cardinals make. Maybe it’s targeting a superstar player, adding a piece to the edges to round out the roster, or just shipping out that player that has given you so much frustration.
Gleyber Torres trades the Yankees need to get to work on right now
Early offseason New York Yankees rumors indicate the team could trade Gleyber Torres, where could he land?. Gleyber Torres helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series by proxy. He was one of the major pieces sent to the New York Yankees in the Aroldis Chapman trade. Viewed as one of the future pieces in the Bronx, his name has been the topic of recent Yankees rumors involving trades.
Cubs News: Alfonso Soriano contract milestone, deGrom, and more
After an eventful Friday that saw the Chicago Cubs make several roster moves impacting their 40-man roster, Saturday proved to be a slower day for the team and Major League Baseball. There were some rumors that surfaced regarding the Cubs' plans this offseason that revolve around the team wanting to extend Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ to long-term deals, interest in free agent centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, and interest in pair of free agent New York Mets' starting pitchers. We also took a look at five recently non-tendered players that could be a fit for the Cubs' offseason plans this winter.
Chicago Cubs News: Nick Madrigal faces uncertainty
In his first full year with the Chicago Cubs after missing out on the second half of the 2021 season upon being acquired via trade, Nick Madrigal's future appears to be murky based on what the Cubs do this offseason. Before being acquired in 2021, albeit in 303 career ABs, Madrigal slashed a respectable .317/.358/.406. By doing so, he proved himself worthy of the kind of guy who could be an elite contact hitter after recording lines of .361/.422/.502 in 3 seasons of collegiate baseball and .309/.371/.394 in 3 minor league seasons before getting called up to the show.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0