The Chicago Cubs are seeking improved production out of the first base position in 2023 and that is the reason why Chicago White Sox free agent first baseman Jose Abreu has been identified as a primary target for the team. The Cubs may need to act fast on their pursuit of Abreu as the San Diego Padres have identified the 2020 American League MVP as a primary target as well for their first base need next season. In the event that the Cubs miss out on their pursuit of Abreu, the team will need to pivot to a fallback option.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO