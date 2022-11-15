ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Japan Sees Core Inflation at Highest in 40 Years as Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as Japan's core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years. The nation last saw the same level in February 1982, Refinitiv data showed.
NBC New York

‘There Is No Such Thing as a Free Lunch.' 4 Lessons for Crypto Investors From the FTX Collapse

There are key lessons for digital currency investors after the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, financial experts say. "The FTX collapse provides harsh reminders that 'there is no such thing as a free lunch' when trying to make a quick buck in a still fairly new, unregulated financial industry," said Jon Ulin, CEO of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.
NBC New York

Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion

Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...
NBC New York

Carvana Lays Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Free Fall

Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a free fall in the company's stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory. The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company...
NBC New York

Fed's Collins Expresses Hope That Inflation Can Be Tamed Without Hitting Jobs

Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed confidence that policymakers can tame inflation without doing too much damage to employment. "Restoring price stability remains the current imperative and it is clear that there is more work to do," she said. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins expressed confidence Friday that policymakers...
NBC New York

60% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Heading Into the Peak Shopping Season

With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, more Americans are struggling financially just as the peak shopping season kicks into high gear. Holiday spending could come at a high cost if it means tacking on additional credit card debt just as interest rates rise. Just as the holiday shopping season gets...
NBC New York

Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months

Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
NBC New York

China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It

Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
NBC New York

These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ

While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
NBC New York

How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity

BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
NBC New York

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year

Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
NBC New York

Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...

