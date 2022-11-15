Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Japan Sees Core Inflation at Highest in 40 Years as Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as Japan's core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years. The nation last saw the same level in February 1982, Refinitiv data showed.
NBC New York
‘There Is No Such Thing as a Free Lunch.' 4 Lessons for Crypto Investors From the FTX Collapse
There are key lessons for digital currency investors after the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, financial experts say. "The FTX collapse provides harsh reminders that 'there is no such thing as a free lunch' when trying to make a quick buck in a still fairly new, unregulated financial industry," said Jon Ulin, CEO of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.
NBC New York
Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion
Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
NBC New York
Jeff Bezos Says ‘It's Really Hard' to Give Away Money, While MacKenzie Scott Announces $2 Billion in Donations
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN on Monday that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune in his lifetime, saying that "it's really hard" to give away large sums of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott published a Medium blog...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
NBC New York
Binance Exec Says ‘It Was Like a Bomb Went Off' at FTX, Compares Bankman-Fried to Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes
Binance strategy chief Patrick Hillmann said it took two hours of due diligence on FTX to determine there was nothing his company could do to save the crypto exchange. "It was complete pandemonium over there," Hillmann told CNBC. Hillmann compared Bankman-Fried to Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and Bernie Madoff. Binance's chief...
NBC New York
Carvana Lays Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Free Fall
Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a free fall in the company's stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory. The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company...
NBC New York
Fed's Collins Expresses Hope That Inflation Can Be Tamed Without Hitting Jobs
Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed confidence that policymakers can tame inflation without doing too much damage to employment. "Restoring price stability remains the current imperative and it is clear that there is more work to do," she said. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins expressed confidence Friday that policymakers...
NBC New York
FTX Tells Court It Has Evidence Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred Assets to Bahamas Government Custody After Bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
NBC New York
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
NBC New York
60% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Heading Into the Peak Shopping Season
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, more Americans are struggling financially just as the peak shopping season kicks into high gear. Holiday spending could come at a high cost if it means tacking on additional credit card debt just as interest rates rise. Just as the holiday shopping season gets...
NBC New York
Rent Growth Slows to the Lowest Level in 18 Months
Rents are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gains are shrinking, as landlords lose pricing power in the face of inflation. Rents in October rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, the slowest annual increase in 18 months, according to Realtor.com. The majority of landlords still said...
NBC New York
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
NBC New York
These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ
While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
NBC New York
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
NBC New York
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity
BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
NBC New York
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
NBC New York
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC New York
GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December
BrightDrop, GM's EV subsidiary, is forecasting $1 billion in revenue for 2023, its first revenue disclosure which came during GM's annual investor day on Thursday. CEO Travis Katz says the 30% tax credit for commercial EVs in U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is expected to be a big tailwind for BrightDrop.
Comments / 0