ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Bodies in rural home identified as people who only recently moved in, NC cops say

By Mark Price
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

Two bodies found in a rural North Carolina home have been identified as people who only recently moved in, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of how the two died have not been released, but “persons of interest” are being sought for questioning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The discovery was made at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at a home on John Rich Road in Warsaw, officials said.

“A 911 call had been received reporting that the caller had located two bodies dead in the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCsrM_0jBLLSk300
Two bodies were found in a rural home on John Rich Road Warsaw, N.C. on Nov. 9, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Street View image from March 2008. © 2022 Google

“Deputies responded and located the bodies of Leslie Savage, 68, of the residence, and Craig Smith, 72, who had recently moved into the home.”

John Rich Road is south of the Warsaw city limits and has only a handful of single family homes on it. Much of the neighboring property is farmland and forest, Google Maps shows.

No arrests have been made and identities of “persons of interest” have not been released.

A $5,000 reward is offered “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible,” the sheriff’s office says.

Warsaw is about 70 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Toddler’s ‘suspicious death’ leads to murder charge for mom’s boyfriend, NC cops say

Stockpile of moonshine — 200 jars — found in search of North Carolina home, cops say

Man in handcuffs on the run after unusual jail escape in North Carolina, cops say

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket

NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
WENDELL, NC
WITN

Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road. Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one...
WINTERVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant

ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
16K+
Followers
548
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy