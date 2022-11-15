Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
European Markets Set for Modestly Higher Open as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb cautiously on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week,...
‘There Is No Such Thing as a Free Lunch.' 4 Lessons for Crypto Investors From the FTX Collapse
There are key lessons for digital currency investors after the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, financial experts say. "The FTX collapse provides harsh reminders that 'there is no such thing as a free lunch' when trying to make a quick buck in a still fairly new, unregulated financial industry," said Jon Ulin, CEO of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.
FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
Debt Ceiling Could Batter Social Security
Now that the midterms have ended, a battle over the nation’s debt ceiling will start anew. According to the House Committee on the Budget, the vote on the ceiling will need to happen before mid-January. If the figure, which is $31.4 trillion, does not go up then, payments to Social Security will be in jeopardy. […]
Fed's Collins Expresses Hope That Inflation Can Be Tamed Without Hitting Jobs
Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed confidence that policymakers can tame inflation without doing too much damage to employment. "Restoring price stability remains the current imperative and it is clear that there is more work to do," she said. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins expressed confidence Friday that policymakers...
FTX Tells Court It Has Evidence Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred Assets to Bahamas Government Custody After Bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
