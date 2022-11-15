ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown

Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Authorities: Body of missing Mahwah man found by hiker

The body of a man who went missing at the Ramapo Valley Reservation last Sunday has been found. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says a hiker found the body of 41-year-old Hector Zamorano about 40 minutes from Ramapo Road in Mahwah. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded...
MAHWAH, NJ

