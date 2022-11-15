Read full article on original website
City of New Rochelle celebrates 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Saturday celebrated its 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade. News 12’s Denzel Walters captured the sights and sounds along the parade route.
Sayreville native breaks pitching world record, raises cancer research in memory of sister
Margaret Miller knocked out the Guinness World Record of 200 pitches and finished the hour with 352 pitches.
New Rochelle High School alum remembered as 'huge part' of community
A beloved member of the New Rochelle High School class of 2020 was laid to rest Friday. Aaron Xavier Davis is described by the school district as being "a huge part of the theater community and beloved by students and teachers alike." He passed away on Nov. 9. Services were...
'Law & Order: SVU' films in Yonkers
The NBC show is currently in its 24th season, and has filmed in Yonkers before.
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
Basketball pro joins Bronx school for new gymnasium revamp
A Bronx middle school’s gym renovation proved to be a slam dunk for students, as they were joined by professional basketball player and actor Brawley Chisholm.
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
Cold temperatures for the weekend in New York City, freeze warning Saturday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a freeze warning is in effect for the Bronx early tomorrow morning from 3 a.m. - 8 a.m.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown
Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
Friday Night Football: Don Bosco Prep defeats Seton Hall Prep to advance to state semifinals
It's Friday night and New Jersey's high school football teams are battling it out on the gridiron.
Saugerties woman sentenced for attempted arson of NYPD van during George Floyd protests
A woman from Saugerties has received a prison sentence for attempting to set fire to an NYPD van occupied by four officers. The incident took place during George Floyd protests in Brooklyn back in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty in April after a witness recorded her lighting a Molotov...
Brazen thieves swipe keys, cars from Holmdel residences Monday
Police in Holmdel are reminding homeowners to lock the doors to both their homes and their vehicles, after a series of break-ins.
Suffolk police warn residents of nationwide internet scam regarding missing people
The post says someone claims their son from Copiague is missing, but Suffolk police commissioner Rodney Harrison says they went to Copiague and there's nobody missing of that person’s name.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn
Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn.
Authorities: Body of missing Mahwah man found by hiker
The body of a man who went missing at the Ramapo Valley Reservation last Sunday has been found. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office says a hiker found the body of 41-year-old Hector Zamorano about 40 minutes from Ramapo Road in Mahwah. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded...
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Trial delayed for 2 Spring Valley Building Dept. workers in connection to deadly Evergreen fire
The trial of two former Spring Valley Building Department officials connected to a deadly fire has been put off until next year. The 2021 fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults killed firefighter Jared Lloyd and a building resident. Building Department Chief Wayne Ballard and Assistant Building Inspector Raymond...
